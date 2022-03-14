Java Backend Developer

Mar 14, 2022

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Java Backend Developer to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.

Minimum requirements:

  • 8 years in software development
  • Web and digital project experience
  • Agile working experience
  • Relevant Diploma/Degree
  • Qualification/Certification in backend development technologies

Role Tasks:

  • Develop and maintain public facing web applications.
  • API, Java development, deployments, and support.
  • Collaborate with Central IT solutions, Web Cloud Platform (WCP) and Web Content Management Platform (WCMP) (based on Adobe Experience Manager).
  • Decoupling website’s backend.
  • Migration of website functionality to AWS Cloud. Hence, AWS Cloud and other Serverless development experience would be advantageous.
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Participate in stand-ups.
  • Analyze and implement new system requirements specifications.
  • Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements.
  • Develop code that is readable, extendable, re- usable, scalable, and optimized for performance
  • Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.
  • Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance.
  • Actively participate and contribute to sprint planning, backlog refinement, story size estimation, sprint reviews and retrospectives.
  • Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence.
  • Perform Code & Peer Reviews.
  • Perform demos of user stories in Agile ceremonies.
  • Analyse and fix Production Known Errors.
  • System testing/parallel runs.
  • User training.
  • Ensure user sign-off.
  • Prepare Production deployment artefacts.
  • Prepare Production deployment plan documents.
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
  • Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals.
  • System implementation / deployment & release activities.
  • Production support & hyper-care after production deployments.
  • Website monitoring (advantageous).
  • Site performance analysis (advantageous).

Specific Technical and functional skills

  • Java 8+
  • JEE 7
  • API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
  • Calling SOAP services
  • Java Logging frameworks
  • Functional Java
  • GraphQL
  • Elasticsearch
  • JMS
  • Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
  • Object oriented design
  • EJB
  • SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
  • Postman / SoapUI
  • Maven multi module project setup and development
  • HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
  • HTTP Session management and persistence
  • IntelliJ & Eclipse IDE
  • Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
  • CI/CD
  • Jenkins with Build Pipelines
  • Code quality with Sonar
  • Nexus
  • Junit with unit and integration tests
  • Integration with 3rd party systems
  • Performing production and integration deployments
  • Logging and tracking tickets to external support
  • Troubleshooting deployments
  • Debugging remote services
  • Microservice Architecture
  • AWS cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)
  • Spring MVC (highly advantageous)
  • Spring Boot (highly advantageous)
  • Docker (highly advantageous)
  • Kubernetes (advantageous)
  • Servlets Payara / Glassfish (advantageous)
  • JSON and XML with Schema (advantageous)
  • Knowledge of integration with AEM or other Web Content Management Platforms / Solutions (highly advantageous)
  • Frontend development technologies such as HTML5, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS, Angular (advantageous)
  • Struts (advantageous)
  • Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)
  • Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence
  • DevOps

If you meet the above requirements kindly forward your application across and we will be in contact shortly.

