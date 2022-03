Junior Business Analyst (SAP WM)

Our client seeks to appoint a Junior Business Analyst (SAP BW) to join their logistics division based in Westville. The purpose of the Business Analyst is to: Provide key support to the business and extract maximum value from the information technology platform, specifically its SAP BW system. Provide first (1st) line SAP BW support and assist the business to implement new projects and system enhancements.

Job Duties

Provide BW SAP End User Support:

Develop queries on BEX Analyser and BEX Designer

Develop and maintain reports in BW Bex Analyzer as requested by the business

Resolves calls as logged on service management system within agreed SLA.

Liaise with SAP applications system analyst to resolve technical BW SAP errors.

Define issues to assist system analyst to resolve problem speedily Provide End-user support

Serves as a liaison between the business and SAP Service Provider Manage and coordinate IT related business projects.

Drive Continuous Business Improvement (CBI) Initiatives:

Authorize and maintain SAP user profiles.

Conduct regular system audits and report on system non-compliance

BW Report Development (Act as liaison between SAP BW Developer and BW End-users).

Serves as a liaison between the business and SAP Service Provider:

All system enhancement requests channelled through the Business Analyst who draws up functional specification documents.

Functional specification forwarded to SAP system analyst for costing and development.

General Housekeeping:

Monitoring Daily Data Loads Checking DB Size, Aggregates, Process Chains, Global Cache

Analysing BW Statistics to expedite user reporting experience Information Broadcasting (Workbooks & Web Templates).

Measuring and testing the impact of any transports in ECC on BW

Conduct integrity checks and reconciliations to validate BW data vs. SAP ECC.

Drafts system functional specification document.

Draws up business process flow charts.

Desired Skills:

Relevant IT/Business educational qualification (BSc

BCom Degree/ Diploma). –

At least 3 years’ experience in SAP BW or similar Business Intelligence tool will be advantageous. –

Two years business analysis experience. –

Experience in an FMCG environment. –

Excellent understanding of sales and logistics execution processes. –

Excellent end user knowledge in the following SAP modules (BW). –

Excellent Super user knowledge on SAP BW Module. –

Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office/ Project/ Visio). –

Excellent business process and system analysis skills

