L1 IT Support Specialist

Mar 14, 2022

Description:
As an L1 IT Support Specialist, you’ll be responsible for supporting the company’s network infrastructure. You will troubleshoot and resolve issues that arise on servers and workstations. .

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required
  • Minimum of 3 years of recent experience in a technical support role.

Requirements

  • Receive requests to assist users with IT hardware and software problems and setups
  • Prioritize the nature of the problem and schedule corrective action
  • Investigate the problem, identify and implement the solution as quickly as possible taking into consideration the urgency of the problem
  • Install new software systems
  • Provide infrastructure as necessary
  • Provide support to the team as required
  • Keep updated with new technology developments and trends
  • Update calls on service desk application to meet SLA times
  • Escalate faults to next tier support
  • IT asset tracking and documentation
  • Test patches and security updates (e.g. in partnerships with Central)
  • Provide basic network support
  • Assist with project tasks and rollouts
  • Train users on new technologies rolled out
  • Perform tasks as per security incident response plan
  • Perform after-hours standby support.

Monitor Printers

  • Monitor printers and toner levels daily
  • Ensure printers are online and resolve issues within SLA
  • Escalate and handover faults IT Support Technicians
  • Follow-up on calls logged with service providers
  • Prioritize the nature of the problem and schedule corrective action
  • Ensure availability of printers to meet SLA

Daily Checks

  • Inspect server rooms daily and report any issues
  • Inspect meeting rooms, test all equipment and resolve issues or report to the team
  • Complete daily checks on systems i.e., internet links, etc.
  • Resolve or escalate and report on issues

