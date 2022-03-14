Description:
As an L1 IT Support Specialist, you’ll be responsible for supporting the company’s network infrastructure. You will troubleshoot and resolve issues that arise on servers and workstations. .
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required
- Minimum of 3 years of recent experience in a technical support role.
Requirements
- Receive requests to assist users with IT hardware and software problems and setups
- Prioritize the nature of the problem and schedule corrective action
- Investigate the problem, identify and implement the solution as quickly as possible taking into consideration the urgency of the problem
- Install new software systems
- Provide infrastructure as necessary
- Provide support to the team as required
- Keep updated with new technology developments and trends
- Update calls on service desk application to meet SLA times
- Escalate faults to next tier support
- IT asset tracking and documentation
- Test patches and security updates (e.g. in partnerships with Central)
- Provide basic network support
- Assist with project tasks and rollouts
- Train users on new technologies rolled out
- Perform tasks as per security incident response plan
- Perform after-hours standby support.
Monitor Printers
- Monitor printers and toner levels daily
- Ensure printers are online and resolve issues within SLA
- Escalate and handover faults IT Support Technicians
- Follow-up on calls logged with service providers
- Ensure availability of printers to meet SLA
Daily Checks
- Inspect server rooms daily and report any issues
- Inspect meeting rooms, test all equipment and resolve issues or report to the team
- Complete daily checks on systems i.e., internet links, etc.
- Resolve or escalate and report on issues