L1 IT Support Specialist

Description:

As an L1 IT Support Specialist, you’ll be responsible for supporting the company’s network infrastructure. You will troubleshoot and resolve issues that arise on servers and workstations. .

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required

Minimum of 3 years of recent experience in a technical support role.

Requirements

Receive requests to assist users with IT hardware and software problems and setups

Prioritize the nature of the problem and schedule corrective action

Investigate the problem, identify and implement the solution as quickly as possible taking into consideration the urgency of the problem

Install new software systems

Provide infrastructure as necessary

Provide support to the team as required

Keep updated with new technology developments and trends

Update calls on service desk application to meet SLA times

Escalate faults to next tier support

IT asset tracking and documentation

Test patches and security updates (e.g. in partnerships with Central)

Provide basic network support

Assist with project tasks and rollouts

Train users on new technologies rolled out

Perform tasks as per security incident response plan

Perform after-hours standby support.

Monitor Printers

Monitor printers and toner levels daily

Ensure printers are online and resolve issues within SLA

Escalate and handover faults IT Support Technicians

Follow-up on calls logged with service providers

Prioritize the nature of the problem and schedule corrective action

Ensure availability of printers to meet SLA

Daily Checks

Inspect server rooms daily and report any issues

Inspect meeting rooms, test all equipment and resolve issues or report to the team

Complete daily checks on systems i.e., internet links, etc.

Resolve or escalate and report on issues

