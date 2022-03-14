Senior Data Scientist

Mar 14, 2022

Our client, the World’s leading provider of premium products and premium mobility seeks a SENIOR DATA [URL Removed] company goes beyond this expectation to bring first-class cars, and that explains why the German corporation is held in high ostentation across the globe. Understanding the critical regional business landscapes, and this plays a major role in its Global stability. Minimum requirements:

  • 10+ years extensive experience within the data science industry in a fast-paced and complex business setting and with leading teams
  • Extensive experience in Machine Learning solving business problems
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Role Tasks:

  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Implements analytical algorithms for object detection, segmentation, classification, and recognition
  • Is responsible for discovering insights and identifying business opportunities using algorithmic, statistical, and mining techniques
  • Plays a strategic role in creative ideas for leveraging the business’ vast collection of data into new ground-breaking IT solutions
  • Establishes accurate and scalable analytics systems
  • Interprets the results of statistical and predictive experiments and regression analysis and integrates this into complex business processes
  • Conducts customer specification studies, gathers requirements, conducts system architectural design and turns the requirements into a final product
  • Provides complete application lifecycle development, deployment, and operations support for Big Data solutions and infrastructure
  • Collaborates with various team members and facilitates the development, automation, and seamless delivery of analytics solutions into Big Data clusters
  • Is responsible for Data Warehousing and ETL using Informatica Power Center
  • Analyses the data and build reports by using data visualisation tools such as Tableau, Cognos, MicroStrategy
  • Imports and exports data using Sqoop from HDFS to Relational Database Systems and vice-versa
  • Codes and tests the Standardisation, Normalisation, Load, Extract and AVRO models to filter / massage the data and its validation
  • Installs, configures, and uses ecosystem components like Hadoop Map Reduce, Spark, Hive, Sqoop, Pig, HDFS, HBase, Cassandra, ZooKeeper, Oozie, Hue, Impala and Flume.

Technical skills:

  • Strong background in mathematics
  • Good analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Requirement’s organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Document requirements in appropriate format
  • depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Understanding of dimensional modelling and building ETL pipelines
  • Familiarity with Tableau, QlikView, Mode, or similar data visualization tools

Languages Python, Scala, SQL, Java, PL/SQL

Web Technologies

Web Service, SOAP, Rest web services, JSP

Big Data Eco System Spark, HDFS, Yarn, Map Reduce,

Hive, Pig, Sqoop, ZooKeeper, Kafka,

Oozie, Hue, Impala, Flume

Scripting

Languages HTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML and

Ajax

Machine

Learning

R, SAS, SKLearn, MATLAB, Octave,

Spark ML

No SQL

Databases Cassandra, HBase, MongoDB,

Vertica

Cloud AWS, Azure Cloud

Operating System Windows, Linux and Unix

BI/DWH/ETL

Tools Informatica 9.5/9.1/8.6, Tableau,

Cognos

DBMS / RDBMS Oracle 12c/11g, SQL Server 2014,

DB2, Teradata 14/12, AWS Redshift

IDEs Eclipse, Jupiter Notebooks,

Microsoft Visual Studio, Flex

Builder, Spyder, TOAD, NetBeans,

PL/SQL Developer, Putty, Squirrel

SQL

Version Control SVN, CVS, Git, and Rational Clear

Case

Tools

  • FileZilla, JUnit, Splunk, Clear Quest,

Rally, Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket

Desired Skills:

  • Data Scientist
  • machine learning

