Senior Data Scientist

Our client, the World’s leading provider of premium products and premium mobility seeks a SENIOR DATA [URL Removed] company goes beyond this expectation to bring first-class cars, and that explains why the German corporation is held in high ostentation across the globe. Understanding the critical regional business landscapes, and this plays a major role in its Global stability. Minimum requirements:
- 10+ years extensive experience within the data science industry in a fast-paced and complex business setting and with leading teams
- Extensive experience in Machine Learning solving business problems
- Agile working experience advantageous
Role Tasks:
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Implements analytical algorithms for object detection, segmentation, classification, and recognition
- Is responsible for discovering insights and identifying business opportunities using algorithmic, statistical, and mining techniques
- Plays a strategic role in creative ideas for leveraging the business’ vast collection of data into new ground-breaking IT solutions
- Establishes accurate and scalable analytics systems
- Interprets the results of statistical and predictive experiments and regression analysis and integrates this into complex business processes
- Conducts customer specification studies, gathers requirements, conducts system architectural design and turns the requirements into a final product
- Provides complete application lifecycle development, deployment, and operations support for Big Data solutions and infrastructure
- Collaborates with various team members and facilitates the development, automation, and seamless delivery of analytics solutions into Big Data clusters
- Is responsible for Data Warehousing and ETL using Informatica Power Center
- Analyses the data and build reports by using data visualisation tools such as Tableau, Cognos, MicroStrategy
- Imports and exports data using Sqoop from HDFS to Relational Database Systems and vice-versa
- Codes and tests the Standardisation, Normalisation, Load, Extract and AVRO models to filter / massage the data and its validation
- Installs, configures, and uses ecosystem components like Hadoop Map Reduce, Spark, Hive, Sqoop, Pig, HDFS, HBase, Cassandra, ZooKeeper, Oozie, Hue, Impala and Flume.
Technical skills:
- Strong background in mathematics
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills
- Assisting with the business case
- Requirement’s organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Document requirements in appropriate format
- depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Understanding of dimensional modelling and building ETL pipelines
- Familiarity with Tableau, QlikView, Mode, or similar data visualization tools
Languages Python, Scala, SQL, Java, PL/SQL
Web Technologies
Web Service, SOAP, Rest web services, JSP
Big Data Eco System Spark, HDFS, Yarn, Map Reduce,
Hive, Pig, Sqoop, ZooKeeper, Kafka,
Oozie, Hue, Impala, Flume
Scripting
Languages HTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML and
Ajax
Machine
Learning
R, SAS, SKLearn, MATLAB, Octave,
Spark ML
No SQL
Databases Cassandra, HBase, MongoDB,
Vertica
Cloud AWS, Azure Cloud
Operating System Windows, Linux and Unix
BI/DWH/ETL
Tools Informatica 9.5/9.1/8.6, Tableau,
Cognos
DBMS / RDBMS Oracle 12c/11g, SQL Server 2014,
DB2, Teradata 14/12, AWS Redshift
IDEs Eclipse, Jupiter Notebooks,
Microsoft Visual Studio, Flex
Builder, Spyder, TOAD, NetBeans,
PL/SQL Developer, Putty, Squirrel
SQL
Version Control SVN, CVS, Git, and Rational Clear
Case
Tools
- FileZilla, JUnit, Splunk, Clear Quest,
Rally, Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket
Desired Skills:
- Data Scientist
- machine learning