Senior Data Scientist

Our client, the World’s leading provider of premium products and premium mobility seeks a SENIOR DATA [URL Removed] company goes beyond this expectation to bring first-class cars, and that explains why the German corporation is held in high ostentation across the globe. Understanding the critical regional business landscapes, and this plays a major role in its Global stability. Minimum requirements:

10+ years extensive experience within the data science industry in a fast-paced and complex business setting and with leading teams

Extensive experience in Machine Learning solving business problems

Agile working experience advantageous

Role Tasks:

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Implements analytical algorithms for object detection, segmentation, classification, and recognition

Is responsible for discovering insights and identifying business opportunities using algorithmic, statistical, and mining techniques

Plays a strategic role in creative ideas for leveraging the business’ vast collection of data into new ground-breaking IT solutions

Establishes accurate and scalable analytics systems

Interprets the results of statistical and predictive experiments and regression analysis and integrates this into complex business processes

Conducts customer specification studies, gathers requirements, conducts system architectural design and turns the requirements into a final product

Provides complete application lifecycle development, deployment, and operations support for Big Data solutions and infrastructure

Collaborates with various team members and facilitates the development, automation, and seamless delivery of analytics solutions into Big Data clusters

Is responsible for Data Warehousing and ETL using Informatica Power Center

Analyses the data and build reports by using data visualisation tools such as Tableau, Cognos, MicroStrategy

Imports and exports data using Sqoop from HDFS to Relational Database Systems and vice-versa

Codes and tests the Standardisation, Normalisation, Load, Extract and AVRO models to filter / massage the data and its validation

Installs, configures, and uses ecosystem components like Hadoop Map Reduce, Spark, Hive, Sqoop, Pig, HDFS, HBase, Cassandra, ZooKeeper, Oozie, Hue, Impala and Flume.

Technical skills:

Strong background in mathematics

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Assisting with the business case

Requirement’s organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Document requirements in appropriate format

depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Understanding of dimensional modelling and building ETL pipelines

Familiarity with Tableau, QlikView, Mode, or similar data visualization tools

Languages Python, Scala, SQL, Java, PL/SQL

Web Technologies

Web Service, SOAP, Rest web services, JSP

Big Data Eco System Spark, HDFS, Yarn, Map Reduce,

Hive, Pig, Sqoop, ZooKeeper, Kafka,

Oozie, Hue, Impala, Flume

Scripting

Languages HTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML and

Ajax

Machine

Learning

R, SAS, SKLearn, MATLAB, Octave,

Spark ML

No SQL

Databases Cassandra, HBase, MongoDB,

Vertica

Cloud AWS, Azure Cloud

Operating System Windows, Linux and Unix

BI/DWH/ETL

Tools Informatica 9.5/9.1/8.6, Tableau,

Cognos

DBMS / RDBMS Oracle 12c/11g, SQL Server 2014,

DB2, Teradata 14/12, AWS Redshift

IDEs Eclipse, Jupiter Notebooks,

Microsoft Visual Studio, Flex

Builder, Spyder, TOAD, NetBeans,

PL/SQL Developer, Putty, Squirrel

SQL

Version Control SVN, CVS, Git, and Rational Clear

Case

Tools

FileZilla, JUnit, Splunk, Clear Quest,

Rally, Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket

