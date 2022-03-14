Our Story:
Content is king, as they say, but not all content (or job descriptions) are equally appealing to today’s
digitally-savvy, time-strapped audiences.
For more than a decade, our company has been helping publishers and brands engage their audiences with the
most relevant digital experiences that drive measurable results. If you’ve taken a poll, trivia, survey or
engaged with any dynamic video content in the past 10 years, chances are you’ve already experienced our
industry-leading technology. What you likely haven’t seen is the unparalleled wealth of unique audience
insights we can then provide our partners on the backend.
With a growing roster of premium, global clients (think CBS, Netflix, Macy’s, Lego, ESPN, HuffPost, VICE)
and backing from great investors like Disney and Saban Ventures, we’re primed to expand our team with
more exceptional talent. Are you an innovative & creative self-starter who is amazing to work with? If yes,
this job could be for you.
Your Story:
As a senior full stack developer at our company you will develop our website using all the latest and newest
techniques; implement responsive designs, shape up UI, improve user interactions and flows.
As part of the job, you will work as the main focal point for a few of our domains, which includes creating
a tech roadmap for web performance, components architecture and much more.
Work closely with the business and build a great product that will leverage our capabilities and user
experience.
Responsibilities:
? Own the design, execution, quality and end-to-end delivery of highly scalable products.
? Work with a high degree of freedom and be comfortable executing projects from start to finish.
? Utilize best practices in front end design
? Ensuring that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.
Requirements:
? 5+ years of hands-on experience with web development.
? Strong React, CSS and NodeJS skills.
? Experience in leading design and architecture related activities.
? Proven experience working in a startup and corporate companies, meaning you will be expected
to be organized and committed to the highest code quality along with handling context switches.
? Great attitude towards work and people.
Advantages:
? Experience with micro-services development.
? Experience with micro frontends or component based architecture
? Experience with remote R&D team collaboration.
? Experience with AWS or other cloud providers.
Desired Skills:
- react
- NodeJS
- CSS
- Full stack
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- HTML5 Development
- micro services
- Full Stack Development
- RESTful
- JavaScript React
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma