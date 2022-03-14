Senior Java Developer

Experience



– Developer with 5 to 10 years’ experience

– Interpretation and write up of business requirements and program specifications

– Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design

– Software development and configuration

– Creation and validation of test plans, Code reviews of own and others work

– Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide

– Unit, integration and regression testing

– Participating in the design and creation of scalable software

– Writing clean, functional code on the front- and back-end

– Co-coordinating and providing implementation support

– Testing and fixing bugs or other coding issues

– Being able to mentor growth of junior team members

Responsibilities



– Work with development teams and architects to ideate software solutions

– Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design

– Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

– Write effective APIs

– Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

– Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

– Create security and data protection settings

– Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design

– Write technical documentation

– Work with BA’s and QA’s to improve software

Learn more/Apply for this position