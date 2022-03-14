Senior Java Developer

Experience
– Developer with 5 to 10 years’ experience
– Interpretation and write up of business requirements and program specifications
– Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design
– Software development and configuration
– Creation and validation of test plans, Code reviews of own and others work
– Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide
– Unit, integration and regression testing
– Participating in the design and creation of scalable software
– Writing clean, functional code on the front- and back-end
– Co-coordinating and providing implementation support
– Testing and fixing bugs or other coding issues
– Being able to mentor growth of junior team members
Responsibilities
– Work with development teams and architects to ideate software solutions
– Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design
– Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
– Write effective APIs
– Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
– Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
– Create security and data protection settings
– Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design
– Write technical documentation
– Work with BA’s and QA’s to improve software