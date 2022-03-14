Senior Messaging Analyst at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS&T)
SENIOR MESSAGING ANALYST
TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R870 029 TO R1 102 812 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 57/22 – CIVIC CENTRE, CAPE TOWN
Requirements:
- Minimum qualification of a B degree
- Minimum of six (6) to seven (7) years’ of relevant experience
- Extensive Microsoft Exchange Server [Phone Number Removed];, Microsoft Skype for Business 2015 and MS Teams experience
- Poly Clariti Stack and Poly endpoints support exposure
- Strong TCP/IP v4 and TCP/IP v6 experience
- Experience in Exchange and Microsoft Skype for Business publishing rules
- Experience in managing and administering Enterprise Voice users on Skype for Business
- Experience in integrating and managing Skype for Business with PABX, Exchange and Poly Systems.
- Exposure to Microsoft System Centre Operations Manager
- Extensive Microsoft Active Directory and Azure experience.
Key performance areas:
- Apply a body of knowledge coupled with experience to develop and implement a full range of programmes
- Communicate with fellow professionals as well as internal and external clients
- Manage the systems changes to ensure least business impact
- Coordination of various of technologies within the electronic messaging environment including electronic mail, electronic faxing, electronic short messaging services (SMS), Email Archiving and other collaborative solutions systems
- Optimise the system resource requirements to achieve required systems performance and output
- Coordination of system attacks and prevention of information theft as applicable to the City of Cape Town
- User profile management is critical to enhanced system performance
- Regular reporting on system performance and throughput.
Closing date: 25 March 2022
Desired Skills:
- Extensive Microsoft Active Directory and Azure
- Information Systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree