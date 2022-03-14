Senior Messaging Analyst at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS&T)

SENIOR MESSAGING ANALYST

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R870 029 TO R1 102 812 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 57/22 – CIVIC CENTRE, CAPE TOWN

Requirements:

Minimum qualification of a B degree

Minimum of six (6) to seven (7) years’ of relevant experience

Extensive Microsoft Exchange Server [Phone Number Removed];, Microsoft Skype for Business 2015 and MS Teams experience

Poly Clariti Stack and Poly endpoints support exposure

Strong TCP/IP v4 and TCP/IP v6 experience

Experience in Exchange and Microsoft Skype for Business publishing rules

Experience in managing and administering Enterprise Voice users on Skype for Business

Experience in integrating and managing Skype for Business with PABX, Exchange and Poly Systems.

Exposure to Microsoft System Centre Operations Manager

Extensive Microsoft Active Directory and Azure experience.

Key performance areas:

Apply a body of knowledge coupled with experience to develop and implement a full range of programmes

Communicate with fellow professionals as well as internal and external clients

Manage the systems changes to ensure least business impact

Coordination of various of technologies within the electronic messaging environment including electronic mail, electronic faxing, electronic short messaging services (SMS), Email Archiving and other collaborative solutions systems

Optimise the system resource requirements to achieve required systems performance and output

Coordination of system attacks and prevention of information theft as applicable to the City of Cape Town

User profile management is critical to enhanced system performance

Regular reporting on system performance and throughput.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 25 March 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Extensive Microsoft Active Directory and Azure

Information Systems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position