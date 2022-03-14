Senior Systems Engineer

Mar 14, 2022

You will join a team of hard working but balanced, fun, high performing individuals who love what they do and who strive to make a significant difference in our environment.

Skills needed :

  • 5 years + experience in a similar level Systems Engineer position
  • Windows Server (2016, 2019)
  • Linux- Advanced
  • Vmware
  • Understanding of LAN/WAN
  • Managing large server infrastructure both physical and virtual

Qualifications Required

  • Microsoft Certification (MCSE) beneficial
  • Microsoft Azure Certification beneficial
  • Linux Certified System Administration beneficial

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid and Pension

