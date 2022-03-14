Senior Systems Engineer

You will join a team of hard working but balanced, fun, high performing individuals who love what they do and who strive to make a significant difference in our environment.

Skills needed :

5 years + experience in a similar level Systems Engineer position

Windows Server (2016, 2019)

Linux- Advanced

Vmware

Understanding of LAN/WAN

Managing large server infrastructure both physical and virtual

Qualifications Required

Microsoft Certification (MCSE) beneficial

Microsoft Azure Certification beneficial

Linux Certified System Administration beneficial

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Pension

