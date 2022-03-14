Senior Systems Engineer

You will join a team of hard working but balanced, fun, high performing individuals who love what they do and who strive to make a significant difference in our environment.
Skills needed :
- 5 years + experience in a similar level Systems Engineer position
- Windows Server (2016, 2019)
- Linux- Advanced
- Vmware
- Understanding of LAN/WAN
- Managing large server infrastructure both physical and virtual
Qualifications Required
- Microsoft Certification (MCSE) beneficial
- Microsoft Azure Certification beneficial
- Linux Certified System Administration beneficial
Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Pension