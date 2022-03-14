Senior Xamarin Developer at Reverside

Senior Xamarin Developer Role

We’re looking for a Xamarin developer with at least 5+ years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on a project developing Android and iOS Apps via Xamarin and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile and Scrum Developer Team.

About The Employer:

Duties include:

Play a role in the Developer Team and Scrum Team

Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)

Development of core application features for mobile devices

Contribute to the planning of application features

Bug squashing and code reviews

Unit Testing and Automation

Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries

Delivering a high standard of coding

Problem-solving

Skills:

C#

.NET Core 3.1+

Typescript

Azure/DevOps is advantageous

CI/ CD is advantageous

Passion for mobile development

Xamarin Android/iOS application development experience

In-depth understanding of iOS and Android SDKs via Xamarin

Experience with Xamarin Studio and/or Visual Studio

Proficiency in writing C# code

Experience with consuming and understanding web services

Experience with JSON, XAML/XML

Personal qualities:

Have a passion for software development and technology

Willingness to learn

Ability to quickly learn and understand internal systems, procedures, and methodologies

Drive to excel

Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)

Great time management

Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s code

