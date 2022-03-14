Senior Xamarin Developer at Reverside

Senior Xamarin Developer Role
We’re looking for a Xamarin developer with at least 5+ years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on a project developing Android and iOS Apps via Xamarin and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile and Scrum Developer Team.
About The Employer:
Duties include:
- Play a role in the Developer Team and Scrum Team
- Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)
- Development of core application features for mobile devices
- Contribute to the planning of application features
- Bug squashing and code reviews
- Unit Testing and Automation
- Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries
- Delivering a high standard of coding
- Problem-solving
Skills:
- C#
- .NET Core 3.1+
- Typescript
- Azure/DevOps is advantageous
- CI/ CD is advantageous
- Passion for mobile development
- Xamarin Android/iOS application development experience
- In-depth understanding of iOS and Android SDKs via Xamarin
- Experience with Xamarin Studio and/or Visual Studio
- Proficiency in writing C# code
- Experience with consuming and understanding web services
- Experience with JSON, XAML/XML
Personal qualities:
- Have a passion for software development and technology
- Willingness to learn
- Ability to quickly learn and understand internal systems, procedures, and methodologies
- Drive to excel
- Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)
- Great time management
- Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s code