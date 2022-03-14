Software Developer with BI Focus

Mar 14, 2022

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Software Developer with BI Focus to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.

Role description:

Software Developer with focus area BI (Business intelligence), the responsibility lies in Business Object definition, the data integration, transformation, and visualization for the Powertrain plants reports.

Minimum requirements:

  • 5 – 8 years’ experience as a Software Developer (Java)
  • 5 – 8 years’ experience in BI (Power BI)
  • 2 years streaming experience (Kafka)

Role Tasks:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Specific Technical and functional skills

Required skills:

Software Development

  • At least 5 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end (JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS. Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React)

PowerBi

  • Setting up and operating / monitoring a Power BI environment
  • Setting up and operating/monitoring PowerBI data ingest (data load), experience in building data/ETL pipeline
  • Clean the data and transfer data into a reusable data model
  • Create complex Queries Power BI dashboards
  • Good experience with testing (manual and automated testing for data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations

Streaming

  • Proficiency with Kafka to extract topics to a BI Platform (other streaming experience would count as well))

Added advantage:

  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit Robot, Jest
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

If you meet the above requirements kindly forward your application across and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

  • bi developer

