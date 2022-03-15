BI Specialist

Data Product Engineer

Role Purpose: Assist the data services team to commercialise the company’s data through technology The candidate should be responsible for descriptive, predictive, and eventually prescriptive analysis of data. This role will also be responsible for developing solutions across the MS Power Platform

Minimum Qualifications Experience and Knowledge

South African citizen or permanent resident with valid SA ID

BSc computer degree or equivalent

Minimum Experience

Minimum 5 years of experience as a Data Engineer / Analyst

Advanced knowledge on Power BI. Knowledge of PowerApps and Power automate is advantageous

Deep understanding on Azure, Azure Data Factory and other Microsoft related big data tools

Experience in using statistical computer languages Core Python, R and SQL to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets

Hands on experience with SQL database design

Technical expertise with data models, data mining and segmentation techniques

Good understanding of software development cycle and system support skills

Experience with Azure Synapse analytics would be beneficial

Knowledge of programming languages would be beneficial

Outputs

Provide a service and support in the business (Internal Process):

In collaboration with the Information Technology team ensure IT operational excellence by:

Design and implement of low-latency, high-availability, and performant reports and insights.

Create and maintain optimal data pipeline architecture

Ability to build and optimize data sets, ‘big data’ data pipelines and architectures

Assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements.

Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery, re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability, etc.

Build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using ‘big data’ technologies.

Build analytics tools that utilize the data pipeline to provide actionable insights into customer acquisition, operational efficiency and other key business performance metrics.

Work with stakeholders including the Executive, Product, Data and Design teams to assist with data-related technical issues and support their data infrastructure needs.

Create data tools for analytics for data teams that assist them in building and optimising our data products

Integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server-side logic.

Implementation of security and data protection

Integration of data storage solutions

Performance tuning, improvement, balancing, usability, automation

Work collaboratively with design team to understand end user requirements to provide technical solutions and for the implementation of new software feature.

Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python, R and other data related programming languages

Understanding of the differences between multiple delivery platforms, such as mobile vs desktop, and optimizing output to match the specific platform.

Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes.

Strong unit test and debugging skills.

Engage with clients in a client centric manner (Client Services):

Ongoing relationship building with internal and external stakeholders to ensure the smooth business delivery.

Delivering effective and consistent service to stakeholders.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Look at industry trends and customer feedback to brainstorm on features.

Communicate, collaborate and negotiate with key stakeholders (e.g., Value Stream Leader, Compliance, etc.)

Efficiently articulate complex concepts in a clear manner

Execute in a fast paced, high demand, environment while balancing multiple priorities.

Manage large-scale initiatives and effectively partner with stakeholders across business and technical teams.

Lead process discovery, process modelling, and process improvement activities

Negotiate, influence, and collaborate to build successful relationships.

Ability to synthesize complex analytical findings into executive level communications.

Self-management and teamwork (People):

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with colleagues, peers, and stakeholders.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional and industry knowledge.

Ability to work independently and perform all duties and responsibilities with minimal supervision.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Ability to work proactively and independently to deliver precise and accurate work.

Take ownership for driving personal career development.

Obtain appropriate buy-in on difficult decisions and solve complex issues, especially when there is not agreement amongst stakeholders, knowing how to negotiate and when to escalate to his/her leaders.

Work with operations and technical teams to research and resolve production issues. Clarify ambiguities and customer experience based on business requirements and product objectives.

Contribute to financial controls and planning (Finance):

Identify and recommend IT solutions to enhance operational efficiency.

Provide input into the risk identification and communicate recommendations to appropriate teams / leadership.

General:

Analytical and conceptual thinking.

Expertise in MS Power platform

Expertise in core Python

Good understanding of Multi-Process Architecture

Logical reasoning.

Learning orientated.

Excellent Communication skills (written and verbal).

Documentation skills.

Data and Quantitative Analysis

Decision Analytics

Predictive Modelling

Data-Driven Personalisation

Business Intelligence (BI)

Research, Reports and Forecasts

Desired Skills:

Azure

Azure Data Factory

Core Python

Python

R

SQL

Database Design

Data Mining

Data Models

Data Segmentation

SDLC

Data Analysis

Microsoft Power

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Central securities depository & collateral platform.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

