Business Analyst

To translate business problems and deliver business value by effectively eliciting, analysing, documenting and verifying business opportunities, problems and requirements in order to implement appropriate solutions which will meet the business objectives.

Duties and responsibilities

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders like technical, business, project managers and testing analysts in the recommendation of business solutions

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions

Appropriate milestone management and logging of documents and following the appropriate Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Assess, analyse and optimise end-to -end business processes that are signed-off by the business by documenting business process requirements through research, interviews or facilitation sessions. Assess current business processes, procedures and business rules in conjunction with business partners, designing new & amp existing business processes

Provide test cases and scenarios for implemented systems, test projects and system changes in the various environments and assess current business rules, processes and procedures

Compile business requirements documentation together with the business sponsor and manage the process of compiling business and functional specification documents

Ensure alignment to relevant processes and compliance to legislative and audit requirements

Understand and assist in creating the best and most suitable solution design solution that meet the user requirement.

Oversee the compilation of test scripts, compiled through testing and audit the test results.

Requirements:

Matric

Relevant Degree/Diploma

3 to 5 years experience in a similar environment

Minimum of 2 years experience in a Financial Institution or Financial Services environment

