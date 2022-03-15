The Role: Our client, a major player of the integrated energy and chemical company is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team . This is a contracting opportunity.
Responsibilities:
- Formulate business problem to be addressed
- Analyse the current processes, procedures and systems to identify short comings / root causes
- Document the to-be / desired processes
- System requirements elicitation, documentation and tracking.
- Assist with business case analysis for initiatives.
- Assist with User Acceptance Testing and deployment activities.
- Assist with change management plans.
- Provide input and participation in Portfolio backlog Management to keep track of initiatives
Skills and Experience: Required Experience:
- min 3 years hands on experience in an IT Business Analysis role
- experience in conducting cost-benefits Analysis
- Experience on Agile product delivery methodology
- Knowledge of SHE and Security capabilities (Advantage)