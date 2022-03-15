Business Analyst

Mar 15, 2022

The Role: Our client, a major player of the integrated energy and chemical company is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team . This is a contracting opportunity.

Responsibilities:

  • Formulate business problem to be addressed
  • Analyse the current processes, procedures and systems to identify short comings / root causes
  • Document the to-be / desired processes
  • System requirements elicitation, documentation and tracking.
  • Assist with business case analysis for initiatives.
  • Assist with User Acceptance Testing and deployment activities.
  • Assist with change management plans.
  • Provide input and participation in Portfolio backlog Management to keep track of initiatives

Skills and Experience: Required Experience:

  • min 3 years hands on experience in an IT Business Analysis role
  • experience in conducting cost-benefits Analysis
  • Experience on Agile product delivery methodology
  • Knowledge of SHE and Security capabilities (Advantage)

