Business Analyst

The Role: Our client, a major player of the integrated energy and chemical company is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team . This is a contracting opportunity.

Responsibilities:

Formulate business problem to be addressed

Analyse the current processes, procedures and systems to identify short comings / root causes

Document the to-be / desired processes

System requirements elicitation, documentation and tracking.

Assist with business case analysis for initiatives.

Assist with User Acceptance Testing and deployment activities.

Assist with change management plans.

Provide input and participation in Portfolio backlog Management to keep track of initiatives

Skills and Experience: Required Experience:

min 3 years hands on experience in an IT Business Analysis role

experience in conducting cost-benefits Analysis

Experience on Agile product delivery methodology

Knowledge of SHE and Security capabilities (Advantage)

