Cost and Project Manager

Mar 15, 2022

The candidate will work closely with the CEO, managing risk, projects, and costings for their diverse group of companies.

Their group of companies includes, but is not limited to:

  • Corporate & consumer finance as well as importing of products
  • Hospitality (wine farm with accommodation, restaurant, conference facilities)
  • Farming and Agriculture (game farm, hunting, lucerne)
  • Property – Commercial and Residential

Responsibilities:

  • Inventory Management
  • Shrinkage, elasticity, food-cost
  • Activity Based Costing
  • Profit to turnover ratio including cost of sales
  • Risk Assessment and management
  • Budgeting and Forecasting
  • Project Management
  • Weekly Reporting
  • Asset management
  • Depreciation
  • Corporate Client Liaison – Structuring of finance agreements, negotiations, sourcing new investment opportunities
  • Perform break-even analysis and calculate selling prices by applying the correct mark-ups or margins
  • Familiar with the concept of cost-volume profit
  • Analysis of Financial Information
  • Implement or improve reporting systems
  • Profit and Loss Analysis
  • Variance reporting and investigation
  • Ensure correct allocation of purchases (credit card and others)

Requirements:

  • 5 Years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Strong knowledge of financial and accounting processes.
  • Advanced excel with strong reporting experience.
  • Ability to make strategic management decisions based on financial data.
  • Entrepreneurial, forward thinking for future business ventures.
  • Needs to have an aggressive flair and approach towards research in taxation laws, in order to reduce tax and maximise profits in a group of companies.

