Cost and Project Manager

The candidate will work closely with the CEO, managing risk, projects, and costings for their diverse group of companies.

Their group of companies includes, but is not limited to:

Corporate & consumer finance as well as importing of products

Hospitality (wine farm with accommodation, restaurant, conference facilities)

Farming and Agriculture (game farm, hunting, lucerne)

Property – Commercial and Residential

Responsibilities:

Inventory Management

Shrinkage, elasticity, food-cost

Activity Based Costing

Profit to turnover ratio including cost of sales

Risk Assessment and management

Budgeting and Forecasting

Project Management

Weekly Reporting

Asset management

Depreciation

Corporate Client Liaison – Structuring of finance agreements, negotiations, sourcing new investment opportunities

Perform break-even analysis and calculate selling prices by applying the correct mark-ups or margins

Familiar with the concept of cost-volume profit

Analysis of Financial Information

Implement or improve reporting systems

Profit and Loss Analysis

Variance reporting and investigation

Ensure correct allocation of purchases (credit card and others)

Requirements:

5 Years’ experience in a similar role.

Strong knowledge of financial and accounting processes.

Advanced excel with strong reporting experience.

Ability to make strategic management decisions based on financial data.

Entrepreneurial, forward thinking for future business ventures.

Needs to have an aggressive flair and approach towards research in taxation laws, in order to reduce tax and maximise profits in a group of companies.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position