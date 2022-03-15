DevOps Engineer

Role Description

The person will be the primary interface for basic queries and troubleshooting into the following sections in IT Operations for Cloud, DevOps and Transactional services.

Roles and Responsibilities

User account queries

Printer escalations

Cloud Systems monitoring

New server builds and deployments

Verifying queries from Support and Professional services and assign tasks to relevant team members.

DevOps systems monitoring

Skills Requirements

Diligent, autonomous workers

Strong communicator

Strong time management skills

Extremely organised

Must be able to work in a team

Good understanding of excel, word, outlook, zoom and MS teams

Additional Requirements and Training Opportunities

Azure Infrastructure

Terraform/Ansible

Switching Environment

Cyber Security monitoring and testing

DevOps

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Switching

Azure

