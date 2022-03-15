Drupal / Front-End Developer (Remote)

A fast growing dev house based in Cape Town is looking to employ an Intermediate Drupal Developer to join their expanding team.

They are looking for someone who is looking to work on various projects, both nationally and internationally, in various sectors including retail, logistics, education and more!

This position is fully remote, with ad-hoc meetings in office (Northern Suburbs of Cape Town) when needed as well as flexi time to work as and when you feel most productive. They come with an open door policy and a relaxed working environment – you won’t find anyone with a suit and tie!

You will be required to reside in or relocate to Cape Town due to the need for ad-hoc meetings in office.

Job Requirements:

South African ID or valid Work Permit

Based in, or happy to relocate to, Cape Town (Head Office in Durbanville)

3+ Years’ front-end dev experience

Extensive Drupal experience

JavaScript

jQuery

HTML5

CSS

MS SQL

If you would like more information about this role, or wish to apply, you can send your CV to Tara at Serenity Personnel

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Drupal

development

Javascript

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

