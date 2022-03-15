First Distribution extends Fortinet reach in SADC

Johannesburg, Gauteng – 15 March 2022. First Distribution, the leading pan-African distributor for Cybersecurity, Datacentre, Cloud, Surveillance, and IoT Solutions, has been appointed as a master distributor for the full range of the Fortinet security and networking solutions in South Africa and the SADC (Southern African Development Community) region.

Fortinet solutions address the enterprise networking, wide area networking (WAN) and cybersecurity environments, with enterprise solutions, network security, cloud security, security operations, zero-trust access, networking and communications, and security as a service.

The Fortinet line-up adds tremendous value to the distributor’s extensive portfolio, explains Brad Stein, General Manager: Cybersecurity, at First Distribution.

“Fortinet is now available to customers via our extensive partner network, both as a licenced or managed solutions as well as via our First for Cloud platform,” Stein says.

“The Fortinet solutions are brought to market through service providers, managed services, telcos and mobile providers.”

The appointment of First Distribution as a master distributor came after a rigorous testing and evaluation process, says Andre van Zyl, Channel Manager at Fortinet South Africa.

“We put out a request for information (RFI) for a new distributor, which a number of distributors responded to,” he explains. “Once we narrowed the field, we did an extensive evaluation process which determined that First Distribution was the best candidate.”

Van Zyl explains that First Distribution is now able to offer the full Fortinet solution line-up within South Africa and the SADC region.

Fortinet is known for its intelligent, seamless protection of the expanding attack surface, combined with the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network.

The Fortinet flagship enterprise firewall platform, FortiGate, is available in a wide range of sizes and form factors to fit any environment and provides a broad array of next-generation security and networking functions.

The Fortinet Security Fabric architecture delivers security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud, or mobile environments.

The Security Fabric delivers a true cybersecurity platform that provides broad visibility and protection of the entire digital attack surface to better manage risk; integrated solutions that reduce management complexity and share threat intelligence; and automated self-healing networks based on artificial intelligence (Al) security for fast and efficient operations.

With an existing network of over 900 MSSP partners, First Distribution is well-positioned to expand the Fortinet market in South Africa and SADC.

Stein explains that, as one of the country’s longest-standing distributors, First Distribution has extensive pre-sales and technical resources and offers its partners the skills and expertise they need to ensure their customers get the best possible experience with Fortinet.

“We are constantly reinvesting in the business, and adding resources as we scale,” Stein points out.

First Distribution is also a well-established MSSP distributor and one of the country’s leading cloud platform providers, he adds.

“We are a stable organisation, with a wide reach in South Africa and SADC, and are well versed in logistics, processes, operations and marketing. For local partners, the fact that we are a Level 1 broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) contributor is a big advantage.

“As one of the region’s biggest distributors, we continue to expand and grow stronger, even in the current environment when many others are pulling back.”

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organisations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network – today and into the future.

Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud, or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks number one in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 500 000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses.

For more information click here

About First Distribution

First Distribution is the leading value-added distributor in Africa, with a product portfolio of global leading Datacentre, Cloud, Networking and Security products and services. This embraces hybrid solutions with access to any combination of on premise, private cloud and public cloud end-to-end solutions from multiple vendors. The portfolio, together with highly skilled staff to support and manage vendors with an unrivalled level of expertise, ensures that First Distribution’s partners have the key elements required for success. First Distribution additionally hosts one of the largest technology partner-to-partner networks in Africa allowing partners to extend the reach of their solutions across the continent.

For more information, click here