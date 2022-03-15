IT Help Desk

IT Help Desk Service Technician – Durban KZN

Remote – 3 days per week & 2 days in the office – CTC R15, 000 – R17 000 pm

Requirements

Exp. as a help desk technician

Reliable transport

Helpdesk experience with Bicom or HIKVision is preferred

Experience with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft essential

Tech savvy with working knowledge of Networks (LAN, WAN, LTE, Fibre and Microwave), databases and remote control

Good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices and other tech products

Ability to diagnose and resolve basic technical issues

Proficiency in English

Excellent communication skills

Customer-oriented and cool-tempered

BSc/BA in IT, Computer Science, Diploma: IT Network Design & Administration or relevant field

Desired Skills:

IT Helpdesk

bicom

Hikvision

Microsoft 365

LAN

LTE

Fibre

Learn more/Apply for this position