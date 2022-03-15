IT Technician at Coega Steels (Pty) Ltd

The incumbent must have:
- Diploma IT or equivalent 3-year qualification
- 3 years’ experience in the IT industry as an IT Support or desktop support technician, preferably in production environment. ITIL Foundation.
- Technical expertise
- Problem solving skills
- Good communication skills
- Excellent time management skills
Proficiency in:
- Office 365 (included on your spec as M365)
- Windows server & VMware
- Networking
- Contact with users, laptop issues, printers, network issues
- Helpdesk experience
Experience in:
- Maintaining service desk.
- Diagnosing computer errors and provide technical support.
- Troubleshooting software, hardware, printer and network issues.
- Installing, configuring and upgrading PC software and operating systems.
Desired Skills:
- Hardware troubleshooting
- It Support
- IT Service Desk
- PC installation
- Office 365
- Windows Server
- Help Desk Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Coega Steels Pty Ltd. is the first Steel Melting Unit to have been incorporated in the Industrial History of the Eastern Cape, Republic of South Africa.
Coega Steels, as it is popularly known, is currently engaged in manufacturing of Mild Steel Billets, using ferrous scrap as raw material. Coega Steels uses state-of-the-art Plant & Machinery and Technology for producing the Steel Billets. The Plant comprises of 1 set of 25 ton Induction furnaces with a capacity to produce 120,000 Metric Tons of Mild Steel Billets annually.
Coega Steels’ billets are being marketed and distributed to more than 75 Rolling Mills in the domestic and international markets.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund