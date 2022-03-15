Java Developer

12 months extendable contract

Minimum years of experience 6 – 8 years Minimum qualification required Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degreed Role tasks (explain what the consultant will be required to do in the role) Projects:

– Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

– Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

– Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

– Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

– Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

o Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

o User training o System testing/parallel runs o System implementation

o System audits/quality assurance

Desired Skills:

Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

