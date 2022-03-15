Java Developer

12 months extendable contract
Minimum years of experience 6 – 8 years Minimum qualification required Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degreed Role tasks (explain what the consultant will be required to do in the role) Projects:
– Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
– Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
– Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
– Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
– Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
o Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
o User training o System testing/parallel runs o System implementation
o System audits/quality assurance
Desired Skills:
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree