Java Developer at Reverside

Junior to Intermediate Developer Role in Johannesburg
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 2+ years of solid development experience in Software Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Job brief:
The Java Developer will join the Dev team translating the executable code without errors; finding effective software solutions to technical issues. The role ensures that the application performs the functions as required by business releasing source code with zero defects.
The role entails supporting and Maintaining legacy systems using the follwing Technological tools:
Teck Stack:
- HTML5
- JAVA EE 7
- JAVA SE 7
- CSS3
- JSFs
- MAVEN
- MICROSOFT SQL SERVER
- JBOSS
- ANGULAR 7
- EJBs
- PRIMEFACES
- XML
- SPRING FRAMEWORK
- GIT
- REST
Education and Experience:
- Minimum 3 year IT Degree/Diploma level education in information systems or computer science
- Matric with English
- At least 2+ years of experience in Software Developent (Java)