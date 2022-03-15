Mobile Developer iOS

Mar 15, 2022

Experience Requirements:

  • Solid understanding of mobile development architectures
  • Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management
  • Source code control understanding of GIT and GitFlow
  • Experience using REST and JSON wed-services
  • Experience with Azure DevOps or MS Team Foundation Server (TFS) would be advantageous
  • Good understanding of solid principles
  • Minimum 2 years exclusive experience on iOS development
  • Solid experience with Swift programming
  • Exposure to Objective C will be an beneficial
  • Exposure to Combine and UISwift will be an advantage
  • Understanding of app architectures (MVVM)
  • Unit testing experience beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • Unit testing
  • Swift programming

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

