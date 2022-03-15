Mobile Developer iOS

Experience Requirements:
- Solid understanding of mobile development architectures
- Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management
- Source code control understanding of GIT and GitFlow
- Experience using REST and JSON wed-services
- Experience with Azure DevOps or MS Team Foundation Server (TFS) would be advantageous
- Good understanding of solid principles
- Minimum 2 years exclusive experience on iOS development
- Solid experience with Swift programming
- Exposure to Objective C will be an beneficial
- Exposure to Combine and UISwift will be an advantage
- Understanding of app architectures (MVVM)
- Unit testing experience beneficial
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
[Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Unit testing
- Swift programming
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma