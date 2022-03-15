Senior Front End Developer at Reverside

Mar 15, 2022

Senior Front End Developer in Johannesburg

We are looking for Senior Front End Developer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Front end Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

  • Min 5 years Front end Experience
  • Strong experience in Angular (9+)
  • Tertiary education in Computer Science/Engineering or related field
  • Experience with RESTful services
  • Experience in JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks(Angular,JQuery,NodeJs.GruntJS)
  • Familiar with testing frameworks
  • Test runner framework(EX Jasmine)
  • 9+ Angular,Bootstrap,Jasmine,KarmaJS,Webpack,Redux,quuery,Typescript,NPM,CSS,SASS,Materials,C#

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position