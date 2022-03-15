Senior Front End Developer at Reverside

Senior Front End Developer in Johannesburg
We are looking for Senior Front End Developer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Front end Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- Min 5 years Front end Experience
- Strong experience in Angular (9+)
- Tertiary education in Computer Science/Engineering or related field
- Experience with RESTful services
- Experience in JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks(Angular,JQuery,NodeJs.GruntJS)
- Familiar with testing frameworks
- Test runner framework(EX Jasmine)
- 9+ Angular,Bootstrap,Jasmine,KarmaJS,Webpack,Redux,quuery,Typescript,NPM,CSS,SASS,Materials,C#
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices