Senior Front End Developer at Reverside

Senior Front End Developer in Johannesburg

We are looking for Senior Front End Developer Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Front end Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Min 5 years Front end Experience

Strong experience in Angular (9+)

Tertiary education in Computer Science/Engineering or related field

Experience with RESTful services

Experience in JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks(Angular,JQuery,NodeJs.GruntJS)

Familiar with testing frameworks

Test runner framework(EX Jasmine)

9+ Angular,Bootstrap,Jasmine,KarmaJS,Webpack,Redux,quuery,Typescript,NPM,CSS,SASS,Materials,C#

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

