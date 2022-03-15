Software QA Test Analyst

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- National Certificate in Information Technology OR
- BSc Computer Science or IT OR
- ITIL Foundation Certificate
- ISEB Foundation Certificate in Software Testing
Experience & Skills
- 4-5 years experience in a Software Testing role
- 2 years experience managing application systems running on Linux and Windows Platforms.
- A high-pressure environment with lots of change.
- Must have worked on enterprise systems.
- Iterative development and testing cycles
- Agile software development and testing
Core Competencies
- Scrum
- SDLC
- Software Development
- Software Testing
- Communication
- Time & Priority Management
JOB OVERVIEW
- Testing of software to company guidelines and standards, release plans, ensuring releases are done as per the company release policy and production releases.
- Ability to guide and mentor staff and automate test processes.
- Ensuring that the testing in terms of regression, functional and release of candidates as per the companies release policy is adhered to.
- Creating automated regression tests on “Katalon Studio”.
- Releasing new versions of software into the production environment.
- Provide release packs to the support teams to ensure adequate hand over of systems and knowledge.
- Communicate new versions of software and features to relevant stakeholders.
- Ability to guide and mentor staff.
- Agile and Scrum process.
- SQL ability to write complex queries
- Experience and good understanding of API’s
- Full testing life cycle experiences
- Customers: Outsource development partners | External Clients | Internal Clients
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Regression testing
- UAT testing
- Unit testing
- GUI tests
- Integration testing
- API
- Katalon Studio
- SQL
- Linux
- Windows
- Automation testing
- Automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- Less than 1 year Software Development