Software QA Test Analyst

Mar 15, 2022

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • National Certificate in Information Technology OR
  • BSc Computer Science or IT OR
  • ITIL Foundation Certificate
  • ISEB Foundation Certificate in Software Testing

Experience & Skills

  • 4-5 years experience in a Software Testing role
  • 2 years experience managing application systems running on Linux and Windows Platforms.
  • A high-pressure environment with lots of change.
  • Must have worked on enterprise systems.
  • Iterative development and testing cycles
  • Agile software development and testing

Core Competencies

  • Scrum
  • SDLC
  • Software Development
  • Software Testing
  • Communication
  • Time & Priority Management

JOB OVERVIEW

  • Testing of software to company guidelines and standards, release plans, ensuring releases are done as per the company release policy and production releases.
  • Ability to guide and mentor staff and automate test processes.
  • Ensuring that the testing in terms of regression, functional and release of candidates as per the companies release policy is adhered to.
  • Creating automated regression tests on “Katalon Studio”.
  • Releasing new versions of software into the production environment.
  • Provide release packs to the support teams to ensure adequate hand over of systems and knowledge.
  • Communicate new versions of software and features to relevant stakeholders.
  • Ability to guide and mentor staff.
  • Agile and Scrum process.
  • SQL ability to write complex queries
  • Experience and good understanding of API’s
  • Full testing life cycle experiences
  • Customers: Outsource development partners | External Clients | Internal Clients

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • Regression testing
  • UAT testing
  • Unit testing
  • GUI tests
  • Integration testing
  • API
  • Katalon Studio
  • SQL
  • Linux
  • Windows
  • Automation testing
  • Automation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • Less than 1 year Software Development

