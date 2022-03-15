12 months extendable contract
The Job Requirements
? Experience using DB2, Websphere Application Server, SOA,Microservices, Kubernetes
? Knowledge in Cloud Computing, services and cloud platforms
? Knowledge of APIs (e.g. REST)
? Knowledge in Testing Platforms (Postman, SOAPUI)
? Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarQube, Jenkins)
? Knowledge of SAP would be advantageous
? Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced proficiency in MicrosoftOffice suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
? Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation,prototyping and production
? Demonstrated business acumen to take from design toimplementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
? Must have IT Development (Java) and Systems Knowledge
? Experience with software development methodologies and practices(Agile, Scrum, etc.)
? Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatformtechnologies
? Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolveproblems
? Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working onseveral projects synchronously
? Knowledge of supply chain processes would be advantageous
? Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
? Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mentalrequirements of the function
? Willingness to work a 3 shift model
? Ability to speak German advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree