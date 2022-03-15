Systems Analyst

12 months extendable contract

The Job Requirements

? Experience using DB2, Websphere Application Server, SOA,Microservices, Kubernetes

? Knowledge in Cloud Computing, services and cloud platforms

? Knowledge of APIs (e.g. REST)

? Knowledge in Testing Platforms (Postman, SOAPUI)

? Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarQube, Jenkins)

? Knowledge of SAP would be advantageous

? Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced proficiency in MicrosoftOffice suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

? Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation,prototyping and production

? Demonstrated business acumen to take from design toimplementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

? Must have IT Development (Java) and Systems Knowledge

? Experience with software development methodologies and practices(Agile, Scrum, etc.)

? Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatformtechnologies

? Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolveproblems

? Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working onseveral projects synchronously

? Knowledge of supply chain processes would be advantageous

? Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

? Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mentalrequirements of the function

? Willingness to work a 3 shift model

? Ability to speak German advantageous

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

