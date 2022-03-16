Business Analyst (Connex Experience) 1 Year Contract at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Specialist Fund Management firm in Bellville requires the expertise of a Business Analyst with minimum of 5 years’ experience in investment administration and exposure to clients and operations processes.

DUTIES:

Use researched information when solving problems and apply logic when handling conflict.

Apply a systematic and logical approach to get things right.

Be disciplined in testing organisational systems, procedures, rules, and norms.

Work to a high specification to improve and maintain quality.

Provide satisfactory solutions in situations involving the new and unexpected.

Set clear objectives, monitor progress, take corrective action and control performance levels.

Draw conclusions by probing into things and contemplate the consequences of any action that is likely to be taken by proving the reliability of the information available.

Bring a sense of urgency to situations, demonstrate an active approach, be willing to get involved to increase the pace and achieve goals and objectives.

The Job Profile indicates that the job holder needs to be a person who is both creative and results orientated. Concern for the consequences of action and alertness to quality and standards may well be key aspects in this job. The position could involve a variety of activities in which emphasis is placed upon achieving results through a logical and factual manner.

Standard operating procedures, challenging assignments and the adherence to rules and procedure are integral to the function. Ideally the person who is best suited to the role will be systematic, precise, careful, shrewd, probing, objective, reserved, serious, self-starting, inquisitive, mobile, active, alert and with a desire to get things done quickly and accurately.

Quality, organisation, self-control, and an analytical approach are also likely to be important factors to the success of this job.

Specific duties:

Facilitate scoping and requirements discussions

Understand the requirements as specified by the client/operations team/market

Perform and document the high-level impact analysis

Liaise with all external and internal stakeholders

Present the proposed solution to the various approval committees

Manage the change through the development & testing phases – In some cases you need to perform testing on changes the clients have that does not impact OPS – i.e. Decalog Upgrade

Ensure the change is implemented according to the specifications

Perform post-implementation review

Perform back-up duties for team members

REQUIREMENTS:

Business Analysis Fundamental courses

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in investment administration and exposure to clients and operations processes

Tertiary Financial Qualification

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Strong facilitation and analytical skills

Ability to interact professionally with other teams and clients

Attention to detail

Organised approach to work and ability to prioritise

Ability to write high quality detailed documents which include complex concepts

A sound knowledge of end-to-end operational processes

HiPort knowledge will be an advantage

CONNEX/SQL understanding

Ability to problem solve

Team player

Efficient

