Business Intelligence Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is a dynamic and ambitious family owned and run export trading business based in Durban.

Job Description:

We are looking to recruit a full time Qlik resource. This person will work with one of their resources to deliver Qlik projects on an ongoing basis and will take responsibility for the overall Qlik environment. It’s a great opportunity for someone who wants to expand their business and technical skills in a business that is expanding rapidly.

You do not have to have Qlik skills specifically but must have experience working with development in a data tool (PowerBI, Tableau, etc.).

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

experience working with development in a data tool

PowerBI

Tableau

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position