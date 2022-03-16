C# SQL (T-SQL) Full Stack Developer

Mar 16, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Experience & Skills

  • Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in a C# Full stack Software Development role
  • Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in the following technologies – MUST HAVE:
  • C#
  • MS SQL Database (T-SQL)

  • Microservices

  • Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement

  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request

Duties

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software;
  • Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements and development of the system;
  • Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software;
  • Document and direct software testing including validation procedures
  • Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances;
  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems;
  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit of the Company.

Personal Attributes

  • Must have good administrative and analytical skills
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Stress management skills
  • Time management skills
  • Target orientated
  • Decision-making skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
  • Focused
  • Dedicated
  • High level of personal integrity and ethics

Learn more/Apply for this position