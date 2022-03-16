C# SQL (T-SQL) Full Stack Developer

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Experience & Skills
- Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in a C# Full stack Software Development role
- Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in the following technologies – MUST HAVE:
- C#
- MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
-
Microservices
-
Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement
-
Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request
Duties
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software;
- Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements and development of the system;
- Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software;
- Document and direct software testing including validation procedures
- Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances;
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems;
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit of the Company.
Personal Attributes
- Must have good administrative and analytical skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Stress management skills
- Time management skills
- Target orientated
- Decision-making skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
- Focused
- Dedicated
- High level of personal integrity and ethics
