Data Manager at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:
- Oversee all data management aspects of multiple studies at RMPRU, including study documentation, timelines, and staffing to ensure data integrity
Location:
- VIDA Clinic – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – Soweto – Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
- Receive forms or files from the clinic and compare them with an updated tracking log
- Create SOPs
- Checking of forms for missing data and specific edits
- Ensure double data entries are completed timeously
- Contribute to the Data Management section in protocols and grants
- Assist with tracking research forms and patient/participant files
- Implementation of data management plans
- Maintain safe and secure storage of all electronic data and case report forms
- Maintain research participant confidentiality
- Data backups and data maintenance as and when required
- Ensure that Good Clinical Practice guidelines are followed
- Liaise with the study officers at sites with respect to data queries and manage the flow of queries
- Ensure that research data is entered correctly and timeously
- Ensure that data available for analysis is clean
- Resolve discrepancies and queries with relevant parties
- Create both Access and online databases i.e., Redcap
- Generate study randomizations
- Manage and report queries on Logic Pen system
- Ensure that all documentation is filed timeously and systematically
- Access and Redcap data cleaning and correction activities
- Identification and resolution of database and validation errors
- Participate in trial initiation meetings and/or study team weekly meetings to discuss logistical aspects of trials
- Compare data captured by Data Capturers and ensure that data is clean and accurate
- Handle all data problems and queries
- Ensure that Data Capturers meet their deliverables and record data as soon as possible
- Supervise and manage the duties of the data team to ensure optimal staff utilization
- Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments
- Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action
- Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization
- Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information
- Staff management
- Staff training and meetings
- Involved in monitoring feedback meetings
- Involvement with study coordinators and Investigators meetings
- Act in a professional and friendly manner in all dealings with internal stakeholders
- Show a high level of customer centricity at all times
Required minimum education and training:
- Degree/Diploma in Information Technology
- Masters in Epidemiology, other relevant qualifications
Required minimum work experience:
- At least 3 years experience in a Clinical Research environment, working with clinical trials data: experience with data quality and experience
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Certification in good clinical practice
- Experience in a health care environment
- Knowledge of case report form development and an understanding of the relationship between data collection, database design, and data delivery to Biostatistics
- Thorough with good attention to detail
- Able to work to deadlines
- Self–motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.
- AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 23 March 2022.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
- PLEASE NOTE: Our Client, WHC – WHC, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.
Please note:
- AJ Personnel is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
About The Employer:
Background
The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.
It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.