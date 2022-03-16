Data Manager at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

Oversee all data management aspects of multiple studies at RMPRU, including study documentation, timelines, and staffing to ensure data integrity

Location:

VIDA Clinic – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – Soweto – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Receive forms or files from the clinic and compare them with an updated tracking log

Create SOPs

Checking of forms for missing data and specific edits

Ensure double data entries are completed timeously

Contribute to the Data Management section in protocols and grants

Assist with tracking research forms and patient/participant files

Implementation of data management plans

Maintain safe and secure storage of all electronic data and case report forms

Maintain research participant confidentiality

Data backups and data maintenance as and when required

Ensure that Good Clinical Practice guidelines are followed

Liaise with the study officers at sites with respect to data queries and manage the flow of queries

Ensure that research data is entered correctly and timeously

Ensure that data available for analysis is clean

Resolve discrepancies and queries with relevant parties

Create both Access and online databases i.e., Redcap

Generate study randomizations

Manage and report queries on Logic Pen system

Ensure that all documentation is filed timeously and systematically

Access and Redcap data cleaning and correction activities

Identification and resolution of database and validation errors

Participate in trial initiation meetings and/or study team weekly meetings to discuss logistical aspects of trials

Compare data captured by Data Capturers and ensure that data is clean and accurate

Handle all data problems and queries

Ensure that Data Capturers meet their deliverables and record data as soon as possible

Supervise and manage the duties of the data team to ensure optimal staff utilization

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Staff management

Staff training and meetings

Involved in monitoring feedback meetings

Involvement with study coordinators and Investigators meetings

Act in a professional and friendly manner in all dealings with internal stakeholders

Show a high level of customer centricity at all times

Required minimum education and training:

Degree/Diploma in Information Technology

Masters in Epidemiology, other relevant qualifications

Required minimum work experience:

At least 3 years experience in a Clinical Research environment, working with clinical trials data: experience with data quality and experience

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Certification in good clinical practice

Experience in a health care environment

Knowledge of case report form development and an understanding of the relationship between data collection, database design, and data delivery to Biostatistics

Thorough with good attention to detail

Able to work to deadlines

Self–motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 23 March 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

PLEASE NOTE: Our Client, WHC – WHC, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

Please note:

AJ Personnel is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

