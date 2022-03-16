Developer – .Net (Mid) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Role Responsibilities:

Participating in the planning and rollout of enterprise systems projects.

Conducting system analysis and compiling solution design specifications.

Performing software development according to specifications.

Performing software unit and system testing of the enterprise system.

Performing troubleshooting of the enterprise systems.

Identifying bugs and preparing fixes and enhancements to code.

Testing technical changes and coordinating the release of the change requests.

Assist with the planning and implementation of system changes to applications.

Assist with the planning and management of preventative maintenance.

Performing system administration in regards to user access, user requirements and assessing the scope required for changes and enhancements to the system.

Providing mentorship and skills transfer to team members and junior developers in presentations, workshops and one-on-one sessions.

Preferred Qualifications:

3-year Diploma or Bachelor Degree in Software Engineering or similar.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5 years’ software development experience.

Web development using ASP.Net.

Experience with:

VBScript | Visual Studio | Team Foundation Server | RDMS | HTML | CSS.



SSIS | SSRS | SSAS | Microsoft Azure (Cloud) | Bootstrap | JavaScript.



jQuery/AngularJS | Ajax | Web API | C# | SQL Server | MVC/ASP.Net Core.

Preferred experience:

Experience building multi-tier enterprise systems.



Quality assurance understanding.



PMBOK project management.



Agile development.



ITIL knowledge and understanding.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid.

