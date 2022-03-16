Developer – React Native at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Architecting, building, testing and maintaining user-facing tools

Working with the Product Team and advising on technical decisions

Development of the front-end interface components

Testing functionality and performance

Building analytics and user testing tools to improve our understanding of our customer behaviour

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years of professional experience in React For Web

Understanding of website performance and how to optimise for it

HTML, CSS & JavaScript (or TypeScript)

Sass / Less / PostCSS

Webpack

NPM

Git (BitBucket / GitHub)

Design aware

PS Even if you feel you don't have all the skills listed or if this spec isn't what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you.

Desired Skills:

React Native

Developer

React

