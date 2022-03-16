Developer – React Native at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:
- Architecting, building, testing and maintaining user-facing tools
- Working with the Product Team and advising on technical decisions
- Development of the front-end interface components
- Testing functionality and performance
- Building analytics and user testing tools to improve our understanding of our customer behaviour
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification
Relevant Skills / Experience:
- 5+ years of professional experience in React For Web
- Understanding of website performance and how to optimise for it
- HTML, CSS & JavaScript (or TypeScript)
- Sass / Less / PostCSS
- Webpack
- NPM
- Git (BitBucket / GitHub)
- Design aware
PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- React Native
- Developer
- React