IT Security Analyst

Our client has a position for an IT Security Monitoring Analyst, to work remotely.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.
- 3+ years’ professional IT experience.
- 1+ years’ experience in information security (security operations, intrusion detection, incident analysis, incident handling and log analysis).
- TCP/IP knowledge, networking, and security product experience.
- Experience with reviewing raw log files, data correlation, and analysis (firewalls, network flow, intrusion detection systems, system logs).
- Solid knowledge of IT security best practices, attack types and detection / prevention methods (malware, emerging threats, attacks, and vulnerability management).
- Demonstrable experience of analysing and interpreting system, security, and application logs.
- Experience with AlienVault, ArcSight, LogRhythm, QRadar, Splunk and other SIEM tools (advantageous).
Responsibilities:
- Monitor multiple security technologies, such as IDS/IPS, Firewalls, Switches, VPNs, and other security threat data sources.
- Monitor the Clients’ SIEM tool to detect IT security incidents.
- Respond to inbound requests for technical assistance with security managed services.
- Handling of incidents through ticketing systems – complete / escalate in accordance with established procedures.
- Document procedures used to solve issues for future reference.
Desired Skills:
- IT Security
- SIEM
- Firewalls
- VPN
- AlienVault
- ArcSight
- QRadar
- Splunk
- LogRhythm
- TCP/IP
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund