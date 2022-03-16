IT Security Analyst

Our client has a position for an IT Security Monitoring Analyst, to work remotely.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.

3+ years’ professional IT experience.

1+ years’ experience in information security (security operations, intrusion detection, incident analysis, incident handling and log analysis).

TCP/IP knowledge, networking, and security product experience.

Experience with reviewing raw log files, data correlation, and analysis (firewalls, network flow, intrusion detection systems, system logs).

Solid knowledge of IT security best practices, attack types and detection / prevention methods (malware, emerging threats, attacks, and vulnerability management).

Demonstrable experience of analysing and interpreting system, security, and application logs.

Experience with AlienVault, ArcSight, LogRhythm, QRadar, Splunk and other SIEM tools (advantageous).

Responsibilities:

Monitor multiple security technologies, such as IDS/IPS, Firewalls, Switches, VPNs, and other security threat data sources.

Monitor the Clients’ SIEM tool to detect IT security incidents.

Respond to inbound requests for technical assistance with security managed services.

Handling of incidents through ticketing systems – complete / escalate in accordance with established procedures.

Document procedures used to solve issues for future reference.

Desired Skills:

IT Security

SIEM

Firewalls

VPN

AlienVault

ArcSight

QRadar

Splunk

LogRhythm

TCP/IP

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

