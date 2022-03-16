IT Security Analyst

Mar 16, 2022

Our client has a position for an IT Security Monitoring Analyst, to work remotely.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.
  • 3+ years’ professional IT experience.
  • 1+ years’ experience in information security (security operations, intrusion detection, incident analysis, incident handling and log analysis).
  • TCP/IP knowledge, networking, and security product experience.
  • Experience with reviewing raw log files, data correlation, and analysis (firewalls, network flow, intrusion detection systems, system logs).
  • Solid knowledge of IT security best practices, attack types and detection / prevention methods (malware, emerging threats, attacks, and vulnerability management).
  • Demonstrable experience of analysing and interpreting system, security, and application logs.
  • Experience with AlienVault, ArcSight, LogRhythm, QRadar, Splunk and other SIEM tools (advantageous).

Responsibilities:

  • Monitor multiple security technologies, such as IDS/IPS, Firewalls, Switches, VPNs, and other security threat data sources.
  • Monitor the Clients’ SIEM tool to detect IT security incidents.
  • Respond to inbound requests for technical assistance with security managed services.
  • Handling of incidents through ticketing systems – complete / escalate in accordance with established procedures.
  • Document procedures used to solve issues for future reference.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Security
  • SIEM
  • Firewalls
  • VPN
  • AlienVault
  • ArcSight
  • QRadar
  • Splunk
  • LogRhythm
  • TCP/IP

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

