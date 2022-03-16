IT Systems Administrator (Linux) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A national provider of Digital Communications in Joburg seeks the technical abilities of a self-driven IT Systems Administrator (Linux) who enjoys finding innovative solutions to complex issues as you will work on multiple projects and problems simultaneously. Your role will also entail installing, configuring & supporting the business LAN, WAN and internet operations while maintaining network hardware and software, performing data backups and fixing system problems. The ideal candidate must have an IT related Degree/Diploma/Certificate e.g., MCSA/E, have 5+ years’ proven experience as a Systems Administrator / Network Administrator or similar role, 3 – 5 years’ experience in Linux (Ubuntu), 3+ years’ AWS, proficiency with VMware, Fortinet, Veeam & patch management tools such as GFI languard. You must also be fluent in English with strong communication skills and have your own transport.

DUTIES:

Install, configure, and support the organisation’s Local Area Network (LAN), Wide Area Network (WAN), and Internet system, and maintain network hardware and software.

Monitor the network to ensure availability to all system users and performs necessary maintenance to support network availability.

Plan, implement and coordinate network security measures to protect data, software, and hardware.

Diagnose hardware and software problems and replace defective components when required.

Perform data backups and disaster recovery operations.

Maintain and administer computer networks and environments including computer hardware, systems software, applications software, and all configurations.

Monitor the performance of networks and systems, and coordinate network access and usage.

Design, configure and test computer hardware, networking software and operating system software.

Recommend improvements to systems and network configurations and determine hardware or software requirements related to such changes.

Work with other technical users on solving existing system problems.

Monitor network performance to determine whether adjustments are required and to determine where adjustments will be required in future.

Document own project processes, findings and for the purpose of knowledge sharing.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

IT related Degree/ Diploma/Certificate (e.g., Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator / Engineer (MCSA /E).

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years proven experience as a System Administrator, Network Administrator, or similar role in a Microsoft environment.

3+ Years proven experience in Amazon Web Services (AWS).

3 – 5 years’ experience in Linux (Ubuntu).

Proven experience in VMware and its associated systems (e.g., vSAN).

Fluent in English.

Experience with Firewalls (Fortinet), networks (LAN, WAN), data backup / recovery (Veeam), system monitoring (PRTG) and patch management tools (GFI languard).

Own transport essential.

Advantageous –

Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft 365 Exchange.

SD-WAN knowledge.

ATTRIBUTES:

Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude.

Excellent communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

IT

Systems

Administrator

Learn more/Apply for this position