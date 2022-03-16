Junior Field Technician at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Purpose:
- The Junior Field Technician’s main duty will be to oversee and lead installations/repairs on Wireless networks.
- Focusing on standard business installations/repairs/surveys.
Critical Outputs:
- Complete RF installs to company standards
- Complete RF installs within prescribed time lines
- Complete all install related documentation within allocated timelines and quality requirements
- Provide quality feedback to PM and Technical managers
- Maintain company assets to optimum levels
- Adhere to all Health and Safety procedures
- Required to travel
- Required to be on standby
- Provide professional behaviour at all times
- Ensure technical abilities are always to company standards
- After hour work will also be required depending on the call out
- Meet position KPI
- Troubleshooting and problem solving of customer issues
- Administrative duties
- Install, configure and maintain network services, equipment and devices
- Will be required to take on additional duties as and when needed
- Work closely with a Team Leader and Scheduler
- Maintaining project and safety documentation
- Accurate reporting and updates on work done
- Ensuring all relevant stock is available for the work that was scheduled
- Work overtime, weekends, standby or on emergency call outs as required
Requirements:
• Grade 12 certificate
• CompTIA A+ and N+ qualification
• At least 3 to 5 years’ experience as a Technician in Wireless/Telecommunications
• 2 years’ RF/Wireless experience
• Computer literacy
• Must have valid driver’s license