Junior Field Technician at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Purpose:

The Junior Field Technician’s main duty will be to oversee and lead installations/repairs on Wireless networks.

Focusing on standard business installations/repairs/surveys.

Critical Outputs:

Complete RF installs to company standards

Complete RF installs within prescribed time lines

Complete all install related documentation within allocated timelines and quality requirements

Provide quality feedback to PM and Technical managers

Maintain company assets to optimum levels

Adhere to all Health and Safety procedures

Required to travel

Required to be on standby

Provide professional behaviour at all times

Ensure technical abilities are always to company standards

After hour work will also be required depending on the call out

Meet position KPI

Troubleshooting and problem solving of customer issues

Administrative duties

Install, configure and maintain network services, equipment and devices

Will be required to take on additional duties as and when needed

Work closely with a Team Leader and Scheduler

Maintaining project and safety documentation

Accurate reporting and updates on work done

Ensuring all relevant stock is available for the work that was scheduled

Work overtime, weekends, standby or on emergency call outs as required

Requirements:

• Grade 12 certificate

• CompTIA A+ and N+ qualification

• At least 3 to 5 years’ experience as a Technician in Wireless/Telecommunications

• 2 years’ RF/Wireless experience

• Computer literacy

• Must have valid driver’s license

