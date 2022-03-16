Junior Field Technician at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Mar 16, 2022

Purpose:

  • The Junior Field Technician’s main duty will be to oversee and lead installations/repairs on Wireless networks.
  • Focusing on standard business installations/repairs/surveys.

Critical Outputs:

  • Complete RF installs to company standards
  • Complete RF installs within prescribed time lines
  • Complete all install related documentation within allocated timelines and quality requirements
  • Provide quality feedback to PM and Technical managers
  • Maintain company assets to optimum levels
  • Adhere to all Health and Safety procedures
  • Required to travel
  • Required to be on standby
  • Provide professional behaviour at all times
  • Ensure technical abilities are always to company standards
  • After hour work will also be required depending on the call out
  • Meet position KPI
  • Troubleshooting and problem solving of customer issues
  • Administrative duties
  • Install, configure and maintain network services, equipment and devices
  • Will be required to take on additional duties as and when needed
  • Work closely with a Team Leader and Scheduler
  • Maintaining project and safety documentation
  • Accurate reporting and updates on work done
  • Ensuring all relevant stock is available for the work that was scheduled
  • Work overtime, weekends, standby or on emergency call outs as required

Requirements:
• Grade 12 certificate
• CompTIA A+ and N+ qualification
• At least 3 to 5 years’ experience as a Technician in Wireless/Telecommunications
• 2 years’ RF/Wireless experience
• Computer literacy
• Must have valid driver’s license

