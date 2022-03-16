Junior IT Technician at Southern Oil

Responsibilities:
- Providing of IT Support
- Provide support to users and be the first point of contact for error reporting.
- Monitor new and reopened tickets, and prioritize and manage them.
- Escalate issues promptly to ensure timely resolution of incidents and problems.
- Provide accurate first-line support towards end-users and provide accurate and timely feedback.
- Follow-up with the end-user to ensure that the issue is resolved.
- Enabling and Maintenance of IT Facilities
- IT-related hardware and software installations, configurations, repairing and deployment.
- Ensure that all the configurations are set up according to company policies and procedures.
- Ongoing monitoring and maintenance of IT-related facilities.
- Ensuring electrical safety standards are met.
- Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others.
- Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems.
- Managing allocated IT Administration Tasks
- Maintain records/ logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule.
- Maintain printer toner inventory to ensure availability.
- Maintain A4 printing paper inventory to ensure availability.
- Record changes made to IT equipment in the asset register.
- Assist in writing procedures and various technical documents.
- IT Security
- Ensure security and privacy of computer systems environment.
- Assist to enforce cybersecurity and information security as defined by IT policies and procedures.
- Keep up to date with developments in IT security standards and threats.
- Executing allocated project tasks
- Ensure that all allocated projects are delivered on time.
- Ensure resource availability.
- Report and escalate as and when needed.
- Assist fellow IT team members where necessary.
Key Competencies:
Education and Experience
- Minimum of a Grade 12 or NQF Level 12
- CompTIA A+ Certification
- CompTIA N+ Certification
- Valid Driver’s License
- MCSE – Core Infrastructure Certification is an advantage
- Proven 1 to 2 years experience in an IT environment
- Literate and bilingual in Afrikaans and English
- Standby will be required as scheduled
Interpersonal Skills
- Ability to handle hand and power tools
- Ability to lift and carry heavy equipment
- Ability to work in confined spaces and at heights
- Ability to prioritize effectively
- Detail-Oriented
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Strong communication skills
- Good planning and organizing skills
- Good housekeeping and maintenance Skills