Junior IT Technician at Southern Oil

Mar 16, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Providing of IT Support
    • Provide support to users and be the first point of contact for error reporting.
    • Monitor new and reopened tickets, and prioritize and manage them.
    • Escalate issues promptly to ensure timely resolution of incidents and problems.
    • Provide accurate first-line support towards end-users and provide accurate and timely feedback.
    • Follow-up with the end-user to ensure that the issue is resolved.
  • Enabling and Maintenance of IT Facilities
    • IT-related hardware and software installations, configurations, repairing and deployment.
    • Ensure that all the configurations are set up according to company policies and procedures.
    • Ongoing monitoring and maintenance of IT-related facilities.
    • Ensuring electrical safety standards are met.
    • Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others.
    • Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems.
  • Managing allocated IT Administration Tasks
    • Maintain records/ logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule.
    • Maintain printer toner inventory to ensure availability.
    • Maintain A4 printing paper inventory to ensure availability.
    • Record changes made to IT equipment in the asset register.
    • Assist in writing procedures and various technical documents.
  • IT Security
    • Ensure security and privacy of computer systems environment.
    • Assist to enforce cybersecurity and information security as defined by IT policies and procedures.
    • Keep up to date with developments in IT security standards and threats.
  • Executing allocated project tasks
    • Ensure that all allocated projects are delivered on time.
    • Ensure resource availability.
    • Report and escalate as and when needed.
    • Assist fellow IT team members where necessary.

Key Competencies:

Education and Experience

  • Minimum of a Grade 12 or NQF Level 12
  • CompTIA A+ Certification
  • CompTIA N+ Certification
  • Valid Driver’s License
  • MCSE – Core Infrastructure Certification is an advantage
  • Proven 1 to 2 years experience in an IT environment
  • Literate and bilingual in Afrikaans and English
  • Standby will be required as scheduled

Interpersonal Skills

  • Ability to handle hand and power tools
  • Ability to lift and carry heavy equipment
  • Ability to work in confined spaces and at heights
  • Ability to prioritize effectively
  • Detail-Oriented
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Strong communication skills
  • Good planning and organizing skills
  • Good housekeeping and maintenance Skills

