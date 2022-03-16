Mobile Developer (Guru Level) at Fourier Recruitment

Mar 16, 2022

Join this dynamic team ad use your 5+ years Mobile Development experience to enhance this forward thinking environment

Key Performance Area:

  • Develop and design mobile applications – Android Native (Java or Kotlin)
  • Consistently create well-designed and thoroughly tested code using best practices for mobile application development.
  • Create applications, using industry standards, incorporating data from back-end databases and web services.
  • Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all devices to ensure cross device (phone and tablet) compatibility of applications.
  • Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping
  • Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates.
  • Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code using MVC patterns
  • Have a solid understanding of resource management for proper app performance
  • Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)
  • Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology. (Material design etc)

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications

  • BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science OR
  • Development Certification

Experience

  • +5 years mobile development experience
  • +3 years Android native development experience
  • Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java, Kotlin
  • Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial – Xamarin, Flutter, React, iOS, Angular etc.
  • Experience with REST/SOAP/JSON web services and Swagger
  • Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
  • Follow MVC architecture
  • Understanding of OOP
  • Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and deployment
  • Source code management (GitHub)
  • Published applications in Google Play Store

