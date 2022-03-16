Mobile Developer (Guru Level) at Fourier Recruitment

Join this dynamic team ad use your 5+ years Mobile Development experience to enhance this forward thinking environment

Key Performance Area:

Develop and design mobile applications – Android Native (Java or Kotlin)

Consistently create well-designed and thoroughly tested code using best practices for mobile application development.

Create applications, using industry standards, incorporating data from back-end databases and web services.

Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all devices to ensure cross device (phone and tablet) compatibility of applications.

Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping

Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates.

Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code using MVC patterns

Have a solid understanding of resource management for proper app performance

Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)

Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology. (Material design etc)

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications

BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science OR

Development Certification

Experience

+5 years mobile development experience

+3 years Android native development experience

Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java, Kotlin

Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial – Xamarin, Flutter, React, iOS, Angular etc.

Experience with REST/SOAP/JSON web services and Swagger

Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Follow MVC architecture

Understanding of OOP

Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and deployment

Source code management (GitHub)

Published applications in Google Play Store

Learn more/Apply for this position