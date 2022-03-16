Senior K2 Developers

Mar 16, 2022

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 certificate
  • 3 year Computer qualification obtained at a University / Technikon
  • Minimum of 5 years relevant working experience in an Information Technology Field
  • K2 BlackPearl or K2 Five certification
  • Programming skills:
    ï‚· 5 years or more in [URL Removed] C# (ASP.NET, MVC, WCF, Windows Forms, etc.)
    ï‚· 3 years or more in Design and Develop K2 workflows, SmartForms, Views and Smart Objects
    ï‚· 3 years or more in Experience with K2 Migration and Deployment Wizard
    ï‚· 2 years or more in SharePoint Development (SharePoint 2013 or higher)
    ï‚· 2 years or more in Microsoft SQL 2014 or higher
  • Experience integrating with SAP using K2 Connect a plus
  • Experience with Agile or Agile-based development methodologies is preferred
  • In depth knowledge of Systems Programming and Business processes
  • Expected to work extended hours when the need arises

KPAs:

  • Produce functional and/or technical specifications based on determined User needs
  • Ensure all functional/technical/Programme testing is carried out and a log of test results is maintained, in accordance with IS Software Change Management policy
  • Obtain sign off from clients according to functional/technical specifications
  • Monitor, track and report on projects progress
  • Provide 2nd line Application Support
  • Interpret, Specify and Provide solutions to Business and Information Needs in respect of system development

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

