Senior K2 Developers

Requirements:

Grade 12 certificate

3 year Computer qualification obtained at a University / Technikon

Minimum of 5 years relevant working experience in an Information Technology Field

K2 BlackPearl or K2 Five certification

Programming skills:

ï‚· 5 years or more in [URL Removed] C# (ASP.NET, MVC, WCF, Windows Forms, etc.)

ï‚· 3 years or more in Design and Develop K2 workflows, SmartForms, Views and Smart Objects

ï‚· 3 years or more in Experience with K2 Migration and Deployment Wizard

ï‚· 2 years or more in SharePoint Development (SharePoint 2013 or higher)

ï‚· 2 years or more in Microsoft SQL 2014 or higher

Experience with Agile or Agile-based development methodologies is preferred

In depth knowledge of Systems Programming and Business processes

Expected to work extended hours when the need arises

KPAs:

Produce functional and/or technical specifications based on determined User needs

Ensure all functional/technical/Programme testing is carried out and a log of test results is maintained, in accordance with IS Software Change Management policy

Obtain sign off from clients according to functional/technical specifications

Monitor, track and report on projects progress

Provide 2nd line Application Support

Interpret, Specify and Provide solutions to Business and Information Needs in respect of system development

