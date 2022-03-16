Senior K2 Developers

Requirements:
- Grade 12 certificate
- 3 year Computer qualification obtained at a University / Technikon
- Minimum of 5 years relevant working experience in an Information Technology Field
- K2 BlackPearl or K2 Five certification
- Programming skills:
ï‚· 5 years or more in [URL Removed] C# (ASP.NET, MVC, WCF, Windows Forms, etc.)
ï‚· 3 years or more in Design and Develop K2 workflows, SmartForms, Views and Smart Objects
ï‚· 3 years or more in Experience with K2 Migration and Deployment Wizard
ï‚· 2 years or more in SharePoint Development (SharePoint 2013 or higher)
ï‚· 2 years or more in Microsoft SQL 2014 or higher
- Experience integrating with SAP using K2 Connect a plus
- Experience with Agile or Agile-based development methodologies is preferred
- In depth knowledge of Systems Programming and Business processes
- Expected to work extended hours when the need arises
KPAs:
- Produce functional and/or technical specifications based on determined User needs
- Ensure all functional/technical/Programme testing is carried out and a log of test results is maintained, in accordance with IS Software Change Management policy
- Obtain sign off from clients according to functional/technical specifications
- Monitor, track and report on projects progress
- Provide 2nd line Application Support
- Interpret, Specify and Provide solutions to Business and Information Needs in respect of system development
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.