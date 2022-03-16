Systems Administrator

Our client, a leader in their field, is looking for a competent System Administrator (Office 365).

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.

3+ years’ experience in a similar role.

Knowledge of Microsoft Exchange server, Skype for Business server, Microsoft Active Directory, Azure Active Directory administration, Office 365 tenant and services administration.

Solid knowledge of Google / MS Collaboration suite and experience in managing Collaboration Technologies

Experience with technical troubleshooting and debugging.

Scripting experience leveraging PowerShell and other programming languages.

Experience working with IT Service Management (ITSM) processes.

Experience working in ITSM platforms i.e., ServiceNow, Microfocus, Remedy, etc.

Responsibilities:

Work cases assigned to all operational team queues in client ITSM tools.

Monitor and analysing Office365 environments and services for clients.

Report issues and concerns to operational or account management as appropriate.

Ensure that Client specific policies, practices and procedures are always adhered to.

Run, analyse, and prepare reports on operational team queues in client ITSM tools.

Participating as a team member to achieve established maintenance objectives (assuring quality, procedures, and related work instructions).

Support team members in case of problems or escalation.

Participate / conduct training sessions with lower tier support groups or newly onboarded team members.

Work closely with the Technical Services Manager to ensure schedule adherence, attendance, and punctuality of all account administration team members.

Reporting on progress, issues, and problems to line manager.

Desired Skills:

Office 365

Azure Active Directory

Active Directory

Microsoft Exchange

ITSM

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident Fund

