Systems Administrator

Our client, a leader in their field, is looking for a competent System Administrator (Office 365).
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.
- 3+ years’ experience in a similar role.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Exchange server, Skype for Business server, Microsoft Active Directory, Azure Active Directory administration, Office 365 tenant and services administration.
- Solid knowledge of Google / MS Collaboration suite and experience in managing Collaboration Technologies
- Experience with technical troubleshooting and debugging.
- Scripting experience leveraging PowerShell and other programming languages.
- Experience working with IT Service Management (ITSM) processes.
- Experience working in ITSM platforms i.e., ServiceNow, Microfocus, Remedy, etc.
Responsibilities:
- Work cases assigned to all operational team queues in client ITSM tools.
- Monitor and analysing Office365 environments and services for clients.
- Report issues and concerns to operational or account management as appropriate.
- Ensure that Client specific policies, practices and procedures are always adhered to.
- Run, analyse, and prepare reports on operational team queues in client ITSM tools.
- Participating as a team member to achieve established maintenance objectives (assuring quality, procedures, and related work instructions).
- Support team members in case of problems or escalation.
- Participate / conduct training sessions with lower tier support groups or newly onboarded team members.
- Work closely with the Technical Services Manager to ensure schedule adherence, attendance, and punctuality of all account administration team members.
- Reporting on progress, issues, and problems to line manager.
Desired Skills:
- Office 365
- Azure Active Directory
- Active Directory
- Microsoft Exchange
- ITSM
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident Fund