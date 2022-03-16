Systems Administrator

Our client, a leader in their field, is looking for a competent System Administrator (Office 365).

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.
  • 3+ years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Exchange server, Skype for Business server, Microsoft Active Directory, Azure Active Directory administration, Office 365 tenant and services administration.
  • Solid knowledge of Google / MS Collaboration suite and experience in managing Collaboration Technologies
  • Experience with technical troubleshooting and debugging.
  • Scripting experience leveraging PowerShell and other programming languages.
  • Experience working with IT Service Management (ITSM) processes.
  • Experience working in ITSM platforms i.e., ServiceNow, Microfocus, Remedy, etc.

Responsibilities:

  • Work cases assigned to all operational team queues in client ITSM tools.
  • Monitor and analysing Office365 environments and services for clients.
  • Report issues and concerns to operational or account management as appropriate.
  • Ensure that Client specific policies, practices and procedures are always adhered to.
  • Run, analyse, and prepare reports on operational team queues in client ITSM tools.
  • Participating as a team member to achieve established maintenance objectives (assuring quality, procedures, and related work instructions).
  • Support team members in case of problems or escalation.
  • Participate / conduct training sessions with lower tier support groups or newly onboarded team members.
  • Work closely with the Technical Services Manager to ensure schedule adherence, attendance, and punctuality of all account administration team members.
  • Reporting on progress, issues, and problems to line manager.

Desired Skills:

  • Office 365
  • Azure Active Directory
  • Active Directory
  • Microsoft Exchange
  • ITSM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Provident Fund

