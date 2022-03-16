The Role: We are looking to recruite a Systems Specialist VM & Storage for an Onsite opportunity at our Gauteng Offices. This is a 08h00 ?? 17h00 full time role.
Configuring and managing servers of mainly MS operating systems, configuring, and managing servers of different Hyper-Visors, manage and support of AD and Exchange.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Ensure all systems are online, accessible and operating under correct load parameters defined by the client and operational team.
- Planning and deploying MS Active directory with MS exchange and upgrading from previous versions as well as Office 365 mail configurations will be advantageous
- Complete and distribute daily check report across all supported environments.
- Strong problem-solving skills ?? will be required to take the lead in a situation where there is a major outage
- Limit the number of recurring / reopened calls to ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.
- Monitoring and responding to alerts generated by the monitoring systems.
- Managing & remediation of calls within client defined SLA.
- Adhere to both the Change Management Process and Incident Management Process.
- Provide input into the SLA documentation monthly
- Assist in troubleshooting all the supported tooling software technologies.
- Conduct comparison checks to ensure hyper-visor software version compliance in environments.
- Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in supported operating systems.
- Assessing client??s infrastructure and applications against standards and best practice methods.
- Performing the addition and removal of virtual machines in accordance with instructions given.
- Configuring and managing user profile services / access roles on the hyper-visor.
- Ensuring capacity management is adhered to for VM/Physical capacity.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- MCSE MCTIP
- A+, N+
- ITIL Foundation V3/4
Preferred Qualifications:
- Hyper-V/VMWare certifications
- Cloud technology certifications
- Technical IT Qualification
- HP/Dell/EMC Hardware Data Centre Certifications
Experience required:
- 5+ Years OS and VMWare/Hyper-V experience
- 3+ Years AD and Exchange/O365 experience
- 8+ Years IT Experience
- Experience with managing HP/Dell storage will be advantageous
Key Accountabilities:
- Ensure that no calls are over 10 working Days.
- Ensure that all calls over 10 working days are escalated to ensure closure.
- All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.
- Ensure that all deadlines are met in accordance with deadlines set.
- Ensure security hardening policies are applied and updated as per the security policies of the client.
- Ensure patch compliance levels are adhered to and assisting with troubleshooting of patch failures.
- Assist in planning new deployments of hyper-visor systems in a client??s environment by ensure the correct specifications and recommendations for the solution is provided.
- Audit a client environment to ensure that it continuously meets standards and best practices.