Systems Specialist VM & Storage

Mar 16, 2022

The Role: We are looking to recruite a Systems Specialist VM & Storage for an Onsite opportunity at our Gauteng Offices. This is a 08h00 ?? 17h00 full time role.

Configuring and managing servers of mainly MS operating systems, configuring, and managing servers of different Hyper-Visors, manage and support of AD and Exchange.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Ensure all systems are online, accessible and operating under correct load parameters defined by the client and operational team.
  • Planning and deploying MS Active directory with MS exchange and upgrading from previous versions as well as Office 365 mail configurations will be advantageous
  • Complete and distribute daily check report across all supported environments.
  • Strong problem-solving skills ?? will be required to take the lead in a situation where there is a major outage
  • Limit the number of recurring / reopened calls to ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.
  • Monitoring and responding to alerts generated by the monitoring systems.
  • Managing & remediation of calls within client defined SLA.
  • Adhere to both the Change Management Process and Incident Management Process.
  • Provide input into the SLA documentation monthly
  • Assist in troubleshooting all the supported tooling software technologies.
  • Conduct comparison checks to ensure hyper-visor software version compliance in environments.
  • Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in supported operating systems.
  • Assessing client??s infrastructure and applications against standards and best practice methods.
  • Performing the addition and removal of virtual machines in accordance with instructions given.
  • Configuring and managing user profile services / access roles on the hyper-visor.
  • Ensuring capacity management is adhered to for VM/Physical capacity.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • MCSE MCTIP
  • A+, N+
  • ITIL Foundation V3/4

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Hyper-V/VMWare certifications
  • Cloud technology certifications
  • Technical IT Qualification
  • HP/Dell/EMC Hardware Data Centre Certifications

Experience required:

  • 5+ Years OS and VMWare/Hyper-V experience
  • 3+ Years AD and Exchange/O365 experience
  • 8+ Years IT Experience
  • Experience with managing HP/Dell storage will be advantageous

Key Accountabilities:

  • Ensure that no calls are over 10 working Days.
  • Ensure that all calls over 10 working days are escalated to ensure closure.
  • All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.
  • Ensure that all deadlines are met in accordance with deadlines set.
  • Ensure security hardening policies are applied and updated as per the security policies of the client.
  • Ensure patch compliance levels are adhered to and assisting with troubleshooting of patch failures.
  • Assist in planning new deployments of hyper-visor systems in a client??s environment by ensure the correct specifications and recommendations for the solution is provided.
  • Audit a client environment to ensure that it continuously meets standards and best practices.

