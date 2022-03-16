Technical Test Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consultative IT Services seeks a highly meticulous & entrepreneurial Technical Test Analyst to join its team. Your core role will be to make a valuable contribution to Manual and Automation Testing functionality while performing Software Testing to complement existing UI Testing. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12 with Maths, an ISEB / ISTQB Advanced Level Technical Test Analyst qualification or equivalent with 2-3 years’ work experience within an IT Test environment including Automation Testing. You must preferably have experience with Network Simulation Tools such as MIMIC & GNS, be capable of performing OS, VM & Software installations, coding skills in Java/JavaScript, and solid proficiency in Selenium, Java and Linux.

DUTIES:

Contribute to the Technical Testing function (Manual and Automated) to meet testing requirements.

Perform Software Testing (Front End, Back End Testing and Data Validations) to complement existing UI Testing.

Ability to operate independently while delivering work outputs that meet the quality and standards as dictated by the employer.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

Maths.

ISEB / ISTQB Advanced Level Technical Test Analyst qualification or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

2-3 Years work experience in an IT Test environment.

A good understanding of automation testing tools, and testing web-based software applications using the following technologies or similar: Selenium and Java.

Coding skills preferably in Java/JavaScript.

Test Automation knowledge.

Capable of performing OS, VM and Software installations.

Experience creating and maintaining testing environments.

Experience working with Network Simulation tools, e.g., MIMIC, GNS.

Linux skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

High degree of professionalism.

Strong sense of ownership.

Deadline driven.

Passion, drive and ability to learn new skills.

Team orientated as well as an ability to work independently.

Able to work efficiently under pressure.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Well organised.

