Our client has an opportunity for an experienced VoIP Engineer to work remotely.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.
- 5+ years’ experience in the field of telecommunications or IT.
- Solid understanding of VOIP protocols and platforms, Cisco Call Manager, Cisco Contact Centre, PBX SIP VOIP.
- Experience in architectures, framework technologies for multi-level technical solutions.
- Experience of SIP, SS7, ISDN, integration, and migration.
- Experience with Voice Gateways and SBC’s.
- Experience with Cloud Telecoms & Cloud based voice platforms is a plus.
- Experience in using Linux (Administration, Configuration, etc.).
- Advanced knowledge in the field of data communication networks.
- Good analytical qualities and synthesis capacity.
- Excellent troubleshooting skills.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the planning and design of data and communications networks.
- Design computer networks, including LANs/WANs with a focus on Voice network and platforms.
- Design and integrate VoIP and other telecommunications systems.
- Define the support criteria for infrastructure design, guiding support teams, using top-level technical expertise to resolve complex problems and deliver service improvements.
- Provide optimization of configurations for customer-oriented services.
Desired Skills:
- VoIP
- Cisco Call Manager
- Voice Gateways
- SBC
- Linux
- Cloud Telecoms
- Design VoIP
- Troubleshooting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund