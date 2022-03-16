VoIP Engineer

Our client has an opportunity for an experienced VoIP Engineer to work remotely.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.

5+ years’ experience in the field of telecommunications or IT.

Solid understanding of VOIP protocols and platforms, Cisco Call Manager, Cisco Contact Centre, PBX SIP VOIP.

Experience in architectures, framework technologies for multi-level technical solutions.

Experience of SIP, SS7, ISDN, integration, and migration.

Experience with Voice Gateways and SBC’s.

Experience with Cloud Telecoms & Cloud based voice platforms is a plus.

Experience in using Linux (Administration, Configuration, etc.).

Advanced knowledge in the field of data communication networks.

Good analytical qualities and synthesis capacity.

Excellent troubleshooting skills.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the planning and design of data and communications networks.

Design computer networks, including LANs/WANs with a focus on Voice network and platforms.

Design and integrate VoIP and other telecommunications systems.

Define the support criteria for infrastructure design, guiding support teams, using top-level technical expertise to resolve complex problems and deliver service improvements.

Provide optimization of configurations for customer-oriented services.

Desired Skills:

VoIP

Cisco Call Manager

Voice Gateways

SBC

Linux

Cloud Telecoms

Design VoIP

Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position