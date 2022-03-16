VoIP Engineer

Our client has an opportunity for an experienced VoIP Engineer to work remotely.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Certification.
  • 5+ years’ experience in the field of telecommunications or IT.
  • Solid understanding of VOIP protocols and platforms, Cisco Call Manager, Cisco Contact Centre, PBX SIP VOIP.
  • Experience in architectures, framework technologies for multi-level technical solutions.
  • Experience of SIP, SS7, ISDN, integration, and migration.
  • Experience with Voice Gateways and SBC’s.
  • Experience with Cloud Telecoms & Cloud based voice platforms is a plus.
  • Experience in using Linux (Administration, Configuration, etc.).
  • Advanced knowledge in the field of data communication networks.
  • Good analytical qualities and synthesis capacity.
  • Excellent troubleshooting skills.

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the planning and design of data and communications networks.
  • Design computer networks, including LANs/WANs with a focus on Voice network and platforms.
  • Design and integrate VoIP and other telecommunications systems.
  • Define the support criteria for infrastructure design, guiding support teams, using top-level technical expertise to resolve complex problems and deliver service improvements.
  • Provide optimization of configurations for customer-oriented services.

Desired Skills:

  • VoIP
  • Cisco Call Manager
  • Voice Gateways
  • SBC
  • Linux
  • Cloud Telecoms
  • Design VoIP
  • Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

