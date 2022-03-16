Web Developer / ICT Co-ordinator at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Overview:
This role is based within a dynamic Marketing Agency with its Head Offices in East London and a satellite office in Cape Town, working with both local and national clients, and reporting directly to the Studio Manager. If you are passionate about the industry, have a high work-ethic and take pride in delivering a high standard of work to your clients, then this could be for you!
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification: IT / Info Systems / Computer Science
- 3+ years in a similar role
- 2+ years in managing medium to large-sized projects
Responsibilities:
Development:
- Demonstrate in-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
- Full-stack development:
- Front-end: HTML, CSS, Javascript, JQuery, Bootstrap
- Back-end: ASP.NET, C#, PHP, MySQL, SQL Server, SQLite, API’s
- Create full database model using entities, indices and relationships
- Manage code repositories including GitHub
- Optimise web applications for highest performance and SEO ranking
- Create front-end design that responds to various display sizes
- Collaborate with external back-end developers where necessary (troubleshooting and coding)
- Adhere to sound web principles (http://www.w3.org/standards/)
- Perform well in a fast-paced environment
- Stay up-to-date with the following:
- Existing content management systems
- Development tools and technologies
- SEO principles
- Browser trends and updates
Planning:
- Create an accurate brief and understand client requirements
- Create wireframes
- Create quality prototypes
- Create process diagrams/flow-charts
- Engage with, and build solutions for, users and customers
- Write functional requirement documents and guides
- Understand layout aesthetics
- Collaborate with designers to improve the usability
Administration and Reporting:
- Develop website proposals and cost breakdowns with the production manager
- Track time of projects and report to studio manager on a monthly basis
- Suggest areas of improvement and new solutions for handling web related projects
- Manage IT-related service provider accounts
Communication:
- Training customers on CMS
- Maintain/improve the website and rebuild when required
- Collaborate with the creative team to develop online national and international marketing strategies
In-House Equipment and Operation:
- Ensuring technology enables and enhances objectives and facilitates all users achieving their operational priorities
- Supporting staff, developing systems, and maintaining all ICT requirements
- Ensure continuity of systems
- Identify and implement new ICT systems, processes and applications to increase operational efficiency
Reports, Meetings, Networking
- Attending meetings, as and when required
- Representing the company on relevant business platforms/forums and networking functions