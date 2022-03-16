Web Developer / ICT Co-ordinator at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Mar 16, 2022

Overview:

This role is based within a dynamic Marketing Agency with its Head Offices in East London and a satellite office in Cape Town, working with both local and national clients, and reporting directly to the Studio Manager. If you are passionate about the industry, have a high work-ethic and take pride in delivering a high standard of work to your clients, then this could be for you!

Minimum requirements:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification: IT / Info Systems / Computer Science
  • 3+ years in a similar role
  • 2+ years in managing medium to large-sized projects

Responsibilities:

Development:

  • Demonstrate in-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
  • Full-stack development:
    • Front-end: HTML, CSS, Javascript, JQuery, Bootstrap
    • Back-end: ASP.NET, C#, PHP, MySQL, SQL Server, SQLite, API’s
  • Create full database model using entities, indices and relationships
  • Manage code repositories including GitHub
  • Optimise web applications for highest performance and SEO ranking
  • Create front-end design that responds to various display sizes
  • Collaborate with external back-end developers where necessary (troubleshooting and coding)
  • Adhere to sound web principles (http://www.w3.org/standards/)
  • Perform well in a fast-paced environment
  • Stay up-to-date with the following:
  • Existing content management systems
  • Development tools and technologies
  • SEO principles
  • Browser trends and updates

Planning:

  • Create an accurate brief and understand client requirements
  • Create wireframes
  • Create quality prototypes
  • Create process diagrams/flow-charts
  • Engage with, and build solutions for, users and customers
  • Write functional requirement documents and guides
  • Understand layout aesthetics
  • Collaborate with designers to improve the usability

Administration and Reporting:

  • Develop website proposals and cost breakdowns with the production manager
  • Track time of projects and report to studio manager on a monthly basis
  • Suggest areas of improvement and new solutions for handling web related projects
  • Manage IT-related service provider accounts

Communication:

  • Training customers on CMS
  • Maintain/improve the website and rebuild when required
  • Collaborate with the creative team to develop online national and international marketing strategies

In-House Equipment and Operation:

  • Ensuring technology enables and enhances objectives and facilitates all users achieving their operational priorities
  • Supporting staff, developing systems, and maintaining all ICT requirements
  • Ensure continuity of systems
  • Identify and implement new ICT systems, processes and applications to increase operational efficiency

Reports, Meetings, Networking

  • Attending meetings, as and when required
  • Representing the company on relevant business platforms/forums and networking functions

Learn more/Apply for this position