Web/UI Developer (Angular 7+ / TypeScript) at Fourier Recruitment

Mar 16, 2022

Join this dynamic market leader in the IT Industry. Expand your knowledge and enhace your career

Key Performance Area 1:

  • Develop websites/applications utilising Angular, HTML5 and CSS3
  • Consistently create well-designed and thoroughly tested code using best practices for website development, including mobile and responsive site design.
  • Create websites and user interfaces, using standard HTML/CSS practices, while incorporating data from back-end databases and services.
  • Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all browsers and devices to ensure various computers can access content.

Key Performance Area 2:

  • Meet regularly with business stakeholders and management to understand and refine business and functional requirements and determine project scopes and specifications.
  • Develop and maintain strategic operational systems, tools, and processes, including participation in tactical and strategic development projects.
  • Ensure software stability via regression, support quality assurance, and perform unit and user-acceptance testing to identify bugs and ensure production operations run successfully.
  • Work quickly and carefully to complete small edits requested by customers, develop plans for completing larger projects, collaborate with colleagues, and suggest new solutions to improve existing websites.
  • Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping
  • Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates, wireframes for web pages and email templates; manage maintenance, updates, expansions, and scaling of each design.
  • Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology.
  • Perform code reviews within the project teams.
  • Manage and/or mentor junior members of the team.

Minimum Requirements

Qualification, Knowledge and Experience

Qualifications

  • BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science OR
  • Angular 7+ Certification

Experience

  • +5 years Front-end / web development experience
  • +2 years Angular TypeScript
  • Strong expertise with HTML5, CSS3, and writing cross-browser responsive/compatible code
  • Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial – NodeJS, Bootstrap, jQuery, J2EE
  • Understanding/ having worked within MVC patterns and practices
  • Experience with REST/SOAP web services and Swagger
  • Object Orientated Design
  • Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
  • Understanding of Linux OS and associated web server technologies (Apache)
  • MySQL / Progress / Mongo
  • Source code management (GitHub)

