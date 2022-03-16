Web/UI Developer (Angular 7+ / TypeScript) at Fourier Recruitment

Join this dynamic market leader in the IT Industry. Expand your knowledge and enhace your career
Key Performance Area 1:
- Develop websites/applications utilising Angular, HTML5 and CSS3
- Consistently create well-designed and thoroughly tested code using best practices for website development, including mobile and responsive site design.
- Create websites and user interfaces, using standard HTML/CSS practices, while incorporating data from back-end databases and services.
- Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all browsers and devices to ensure various computers can access content.
Key Performance Area 2:
- Meet regularly with business stakeholders and management to understand and refine business and functional requirements and determine project scopes and specifications.
- Develop and maintain strategic operational systems, tools, and processes, including participation in tactical and strategic development projects.
- Ensure software stability via regression, support quality assurance, and perform unit and user-acceptance testing to identify bugs and ensure production operations run successfully.
- Work quickly and carefully to complete small edits requested by customers, develop plans for completing larger projects, collaborate with colleagues, and suggest new solutions to improve existing websites.
- Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping
- Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates, wireframes for web pages and email templates; manage maintenance, updates, expansions, and scaling of each design.
- Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology.
- Perform code reviews within the project teams.
- Manage and/or mentor junior members of the team.
Minimum Requirements
Qualification, Knowledge and Experience
Qualifications
- BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science OR
- Angular 7+ Certification
Experience
- +5 years Front-end / web development experience
- +2 years Angular TypeScript
- Strong expertise with HTML5, CSS3, and writing cross-browser responsive/compatible code
- Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial – NodeJS, Bootstrap, jQuery, J2EE
- Understanding/ having worked within MVC patterns and practices
- Experience with REST/SOAP web services and Swagger
- Object Orientated Design
- Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
- Understanding of Linux OS and associated web server technologies (Apache)
- MySQL / Progress / Mongo
- Source code management (GitHub)