Analyst Programmer (x2) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

FACILITATE, develop & implement multi-disciplinary cross-functional data projects as the next proactive & solutions-driven Analyst Programmer sought by a leading Asset Management Group. The role requires extensive involvement in all phases of the Agile development lifecycle, from analysis and development through to testing and deployment. The ideal candidate with have graduated with Majors in Information Systems/Computer Science, have 2 years’ experience in a BA function and have Asset Management/Financial Services industry exposure, at least 2 years technical problem solving and software development, be proficient with T-SQL, SQL 2017 or older, ETL, C#.Net, TFS, Agile development and Data Modelling including Metadata, Content, Taxonomy, Navigation & ERDs.

DUTIES:

Primary interface to investment professional and the development and maintenance of proprietary business applications.

Develop business requirement specifications.

Liaise with the business units and the rest of IT to develop functional specifications.

Develop technical specifications for projects.

Solution implementation including database design, query optimisation, ETL and C# development.

Test plans and test packs.

Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes.

Keep users informed of progress through effective communication.

Work on multiple projects at the same time.

Develop, support and maintain a number of SharePoint intranet sites and business applications.

Develop, support and maintain various reports using SQL, SSRS and Power BI.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A graduate with majors in Information Systems or Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

At least 2 years’ experience –

In a business analysis function.

In the Asset Management industry or in the related Financial Services industry. At least 2-3 years’ experience in technical problem solving and software development. Experience in Financial Services business analysis and software development. T-SQL and SQL 2017 (or older), specifically advanced query construction, query optimisation, ETL development. C# .NET, TFS and Agile development Microsoft Business Intelligence stack (Integration, Analysis and Reporting Services). Data Modelling (Metadata, Content, Taxonomy, Navigation, ERDs). Financial markets knowledge. Business Process Analysis & Design (preferable).



Advantageous –

Experience in VBA development and Windows scripting.

SharePoint – exposure to Nintex Workflow and InfoPath.

Microsoft Flow and Teams.

ATTRIBUTES:

Adaptability – adjusts effectively to work within new work structures.

adjusts effectively to work within new work structures. Decision Making – ability to make balanced and sound recommendations and decisions.

ability to make balanced and sound recommendations and decisions. Gaining Commitment – uses appropriate interpersonal styles and communication techniques to gain acceptance of ideas or plans.

uses appropriate interpersonal styles and communication techniques to gain acceptance of ideas or plans. Initiating action – takes prompt action to accomplish objectives, being proactive.

takes prompt action to accomplish objectives, being proactive. Ownership – assumes responsibility and accountability for the successful completion of tasks.

assumes responsibility and accountability for the successful completion of tasks. Team Orientation – willingness to work with others in a team environment.

willingness to work with others in a team environment. Thinking skills – ability to perceive, interpret and translate information in order to competently perform processes and tasks at various levels of complexity.

ability to perceive, interpret and translate information in order to competently perform processes and tasks at various levels of complexity. Time Management – ability to work and deliver within project deadlines.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Analyst

Programmer

ETL

Learn more/Apply for this position