BI Developer (CH779) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

As a BI Developer, you will be working on designing various analytical reports on platform data and delivering them to interested parties in the agreed formats. You will be working with business users, collecting their requests, and then updating the set of existing BI reports to accommodate business needs.
BI developers will be expected to establish company standards and common reporting terminology, and to help align existing and future reporting requests to such standards.
The BI developer will develop reports to be integrated into the platform dashboards.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or related
- 2 years’ experience with PowerBI or other dashboarding tool
- Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- Overall, 4 years + experience within a BI Developer role
- 2 years’ experience in working with SQL
- 2 years’ experience with BI tools such as Power BI, Tableau, Qliksense
- Excellent Excel skills
- Excellent interpersonal, communication, listening and presentation skills
- The ability to work both in a team and independently
- Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
- Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
RESPONSIBILITIESANALYSIS
- Collaborate with business users
- Translate business needs to technical specifications
- Analyze business processes and requirements
- Create and maintain BI reporting and analysis documentation including requirements, design, and functional specifications and user manuals
- Identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies with technology solutions
- Analysis of market testing to support new product and services development.
- Remain current on industry trends with respect to BI capabilities.
- Execute BI projects within assigned budget and timelines
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
- Investigate source systems and source data
- Writing data collection and processing procedures
- Ensuring that data is being correctly gathered, stored, and analysed
- Supporting the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements
- Manage upgrades, modifications, maintenance and troubleshooting of BI systems
- Continually monitor data collection
- Validate data warehouse system for data integrity, quality, and accuracy
- Assist in developing methodologies to improve data analysis
- Design, build and deploy BI dashboards
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g., Power BI, Tableau)
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
- Create visualizations and reports for requested projects
- Develop and update technical documentation
REPORTING
- Running SQL queries from existing databases to create reports and data visualizations
- Provide reports, processes, and excel applications through the application life cycle
- Troubleshoot the reporting database environment and reports
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.