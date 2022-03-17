BI Developer (CH779) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

As a BI Developer, you will be working on designing various analytical reports on platform data and delivering them to interested parties in the agreed formats. You will be working with business users, collecting their requests, and then updating the set of existing BI reports to accommodate business needs.

BI developers will be expected to establish company standards and common reporting terminology, and to help align existing and future reporting requests to such standards.

The BI developer will develop reports to be integrated into the platform dashboards.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or related

2 years’ experience with PowerBI or other dashboarding tool

Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Overall, 4 years + experience within a BI Developer role

2 years’ experience in working with SQL

2 years’ experience with BI tools such as Power BI, Tableau, Qliksense

Excellent Excel skills

Excellent interpersonal, communication, listening and presentation skills

The ability to work both in a team and independently

Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

RESPONSIBILITIESANALYSIS

Collaborate with business users

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Analyze business processes and requirements

Create and maintain BI reporting and analysis documentation including requirements, design, and functional specifications and user manuals

Identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies with technology solutions

Analysis of market testing to support new product and services development.

Remain current on industry trends with respect to BI capabilities.

Execute BI projects within assigned budget and timelines

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Investigate source systems and source data

Writing data collection and processing procedures

Ensuring that data is being correctly gathered, stored, and analysed

Supporting the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements

Manage upgrades, modifications, maintenance and troubleshooting of BI systems

Continually monitor data collection

Validate data warehouse system for data integrity, quality, and accuracy

Assist in developing methodologies to improve data analysis

Design, build and deploy BI dashboards

Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g., Power BI, Tableau)

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects

Develop and update technical documentation

REPORTING

Running SQL queries from existing databases to create reports and data visualizations

Provide reports, processes, and excel applications through the application life cycle

Troubleshoot the reporting database environment and reports

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position