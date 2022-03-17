Business Analyst (API / Payments) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client works with multiple organisations to find a better way to transact. They bring together committed people dedicated to delivering innovative enterprise solutions that help their customers contribute to economic growth. As a vibrant and innovative SaaS company, they deliver industry-leading expertise and technology to solve real problems every day.

Role Responsibilities:

Working with customers to understand and document requirements.

Working with technical leads to understand API integrations.

Creating a test pack to be executed by the development team.

Verifying test results and ensuring customer requirements are satisfied.

Communicating and collaborating with all internal and external stakeholders.

Writing traditional requirements documents for customers as well as user stories for dev teams.

Preferred Qualifications:

A university degree

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3+ years experience as a business analyst or similar role

Strong analytical thinking

Experience in working with API specifications and integrations

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Team player

Attention to detail

Self-managing

Ideally looking for the following:

A BA certification



Experience in the payments space



Experience working in agile development teams

Desired Skills:

