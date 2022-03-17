Business / Systems Analyst (CH780) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for a Business / Systems Analyst.
As a Business Analyst, you’ll interlace strong requirement analysis with technical knowledge.
You’ll partner with UX/UI, software developers, QA, and business stakeholders to define and deliver new features, analyse detailed requirements, iterate on reviews, testing and details to deliver the perfect experience to our end-users.
The Business Analyst role is an integral part of the SDLC in the context of an Agile way of work. This role is the agent of change. As liaisons between the business community and technical solution providers, a Business Analyst is responsible for understanding business needs, assessing the business impact of those changes, capturing, analysing, and documenting requirements and processes and supporting the communication and delivery of requirements with relevant stakeholders in an agile way.
You will bring your technical background to the table to build strong solutions with the team.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree/diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or related
- Diploma in Business Analysis or related
- Certification in UML preferable
- Agile certification preferable
- Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- 6 years’+ experience within a Business Analysis environment
- Product specific knowledge pertaining to related position and/or legislation
- Understanding of agile methodologies and experience within agile events (able to step in and facilitate any of these events)
- Stand-ups
- Refinement
- Planning sessions
- Review
- Retro
- Knowledge of low-fidelity prototyping techniques in developing specifications preferable
- Previous experience in facilitating user groups and user acceptance testing
- Previous experience in facilitating JAD sessions
- Experience in dealing with Product Owners/stakeholders on all levels
- Previous experience in creating basic mock-ups for screen design
- You will preferably have a background in systems analysis or development
RESPONSIBILITIESCollaboration
- Transfer of knowledge and skills and ability to work in cross-functional teams
- Align with & collaborate in client journeys and business and systems architecture discussions
- Build up strong relationships with all stakeholders, including business, other business units and other internal stakeholders
- Keep up to date with the latest trends in the tech industry to maintain competitive advantage
- Challenge the status quo and on what is right for the business
- Continuous improvement on skills which translate into successful innovative solutions
Business Analysis
- Product design – provide input during product design
- Feasibility analysis – determine impact on business and technology
- Set up and facilitate JAD sessions with Product Owners and other stakeholders
- Engage in strategic planning
- Requirements workshops, one on one interviews etc.
- Document requirements into business process maps, business requirement definitions and business requirements specifications, story maps, epics, features, user stories, acceptance criteria and business rules
- Solution design
- Represent information in formats that all stakeholders can understand
- Collaborate in terms of work activities between the business, UX/UI, and development team
- Assist the technology team to interpret and implement requirements
- Allocated projects and tasks are updated on JIRA
- Client kept up to date of status of their project
- Manage client’s expectations in line with technology vision
- Ensure that Product Owner/relevant stakeholders receive comprehensive handover on completed project(s)
Process Optimization
- Business/System process mapping of all new initiatives
- Identify, investigate, and analyse problems faced by business on current implemented solutions on the system
- Evaluate system processes with a mindset of continuous improvement
- Business process redesign and improvement
Testing
- Review and provide input to test cases to ensure requirements traceability and identify possible additional scenarios
- Perform user acceptance testing with the business/product owner and the tester
Support
- Production queries – 3rd line support, for requirements related queries
- Give input into training material/user guides, etc.
- Proactively carry out project support/administrative functions
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.