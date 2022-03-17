Business / Systems Analyst (CH780) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for a Business / Systems Analyst.

As a Business Analyst, you’ll interlace strong requirement analysis with technical knowledge.

You’ll partner with UX/UI, software developers, QA, and business stakeholders to define and deliver new features, analyse detailed requirements, iterate on reviews, testing and details to deliver the perfect experience to our end-users.

The Business Analyst role is an integral part of the SDLC in the context of an Agile way of work. This role is the agent of change. As liaisons between the business community and technical solution providers, a Business Analyst is responsible for understanding business needs, assessing the business impact of those changes, capturing, analysing, and documenting requirements and processes and supporting the communication and delivery of requirements with relevant stakeholders in an agile way.

You will bring your technical background to the table to build strong solutions with the team.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree/diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or related

Diploma in Business Analysis or related

Certification in UML preferable

Agile certification preferable

Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

6 years’+ experience within a Business Analysis environment

Product specific knowledge pertaining to related position and/or legislation

Understanding of agile methodologies and experience within agile events (able to step in and facilitate any of these events) Stand-ups Refinement Planning sessions Review Retro

Knowledge of low-fidelity prototyping techniques in developing specifications preferable

Previous experience in facilitating user groups and user acceptance testing

Previous experience in facilitating JAD sessions

Experience in dealing with Product Owners/stakeholders on all levels

Previous experience in creating basic mock-ups for screen design

You will preferably have a background in systems analysis or development

RESPONSIBILITIESCollaboration

Transfer of knowledge and skills and ability to work in cross-functional teams

Align with & collaborate in client journeys and business and systems architecture discussions

Build up strong relationships with all stakeholders, including business, other business units and other internal stakeholders

Keep up to date with the latest trends in the tech industry to maintain competitive advantage

Challenge the status quo and on what is right for the business

Continuous improvement on skills which translate into successful innovative solutions

Business Analysis

Product design – provide input during product design

Feasibility analysis – determine impact on business and technology

Set up and facilitate JAD sessions with Product Owners and other stakeholders

Engage in strategic planning

Requirements workshops, one on one interviews etc.

Document requirements into business process maps, business requirement definitions and business requirements specifications, story maps, epics, features, user stories, acceptance criteria and business rules

Solution design

Represent information in formats that all stakeholders can understand

Collaborate in terms of work activities between the business, UX/UI, and development team

Assist the technology team to interpret and implement requirements

Allocated projects and tasks are updated on JIRA

Client kept up to date of status of their project

Manage client’s expectations in line with technology vision

Ensure that Product Owner/relevant stakeholders receive comprehensive handover on completed project(s)

Process Optimization

Business/System process mapping of all new initiatives

Identify, investigate, and analyse problems faced by business on current implemented solutions on the system

Evaluate system processes with a mindset of continuous improvement

Business process redesign and improvement

Testing

Review and provide input to test cases to ensure requirements traceability and identify possible additional scenarios

Perform user acceptance testing with the business/product owner and the tester

Support

Production queries – 3rd line support, for requirements related queries

Give input into training material/user guides, etc.

Proactively carry out project support/administrative functions

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position