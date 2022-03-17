Data Engineer

Mar 17, 2022

  • Data Modeling and design
  • Programming knowledge and skills
  • Project Management
  • Risk Management
  • Customer Expectation Management
  • Business Analysis Techniques
  • BI and Analytics Architecture (including Big Data)

Desired Skills:

  • Mysql
  • mssql
  • postgressql
  • data virtualisation
  • ITIL
  • aws

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for a Data Engineer with a minimum of 3 – 5 years experience, AWS data experience. The client is looking to go back in the office and looking for fully vaccinated candidates.

Learn more/Apply for this position