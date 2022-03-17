- Data Modeling and design
- Programming knowledge and skills
- Project Management
- Risk Management
- Customer Expectation Management
- Business Analysis Techniques
- BI and Analytics Architecture (including Big Data)
Desired Skills:
- Mysql
- mssql
- postgressql
- data virtualisation
- ITIL
- aws
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is looking for a Data Engineer with a minimum of 3 – 5 years experience, AWS data experience. The client is looking to go back in the office and looking for fully vaccinated candidates.