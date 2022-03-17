Developer – Big Data at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client develops and supports software and data solutions across a variety of industries. They want you to get ahead of the market and stay there. They offer a combination of plug and play products that can be integrated with existing systems and processes and can also be customised to client needs. Their capabilities extend to big data engineering and bespoke software development, solutions are available as both cloud-based and hosted.

Role Responsibilities:

Building and operating a content management platform as well as an ingestion and analytics platform.

Performing data cleansing, aggregation and financial computations.

Working closely within a team of developers distributed in London, Johannesburg, Cape Town and New Zealand.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Ability to pick up a new technology and deliver features in a highly Agile manner.

Experience writing testable functional Scala in a production grade system.

Experience using Apache Spark in a production system using Scala with YARN as the resource manager.

Experience of using a cloud platform to architect and build data pipelines.

Ability to easily navigate the administration of an Hadoop cluster on a cloud platform.

Experience using Docker containers to deploy systems.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Big Data

Hadoop

Docker

