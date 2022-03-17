Full Stack Developer DVS

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Full Stack Developer DVS to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed long-term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.

The ideal candidate should have:

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualization technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Role Tasks:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Participate in daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Assist with training – when required

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Technical skills include:

2EE

Junit

SQL Queries and optimisation

JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM

Flyway

Angular 10+

Typescript

Karma/Jasmine

HTML/CSS

Web components

PostgreSQL

Maven

Jira/Confluence

X-Ray

BitBucket

Git

If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

full stack development

Full stack

j2ee

Javascript Framework

Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position